iPhone 14 series cases and accessories launched by DailyObjects

Few days ago, Apple announced the iPhone 14 series alongside a bunch of new products including the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple WatchSE Gen 2, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods 2. Here we will take a look at some of the new accessories by DailyObjects for the newly released products.

Vulcan case

The transparent case has dark grey alloy rings around the camera (Image Source: DailyObjects) The transparent case has dark grey alloy rings around the camera (Image Source: DailyObjects)

Made of polycarbonate, TPU and aluminium, the Vulcan case comes with a dark grey alloy camera ring and buttons and helps retain the original look of the phone since it is transparent. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the case starts from Rs 1,799.

Nimbus case

DailyObjects says it offers military-grade protection (Image Source: DailyObjects) DailyObjects says it offers military-grade protection (Image Source: DailyObjects)

Designed for all iPhone 14 series models, the company claims that the Nimbus phone case offers a four-layered cushioned structure and military-grade protection. It comes with removable buttons and support for wireless charging. The transparent case starts from Rs 1,699.

Flekt Silicon case

The Flekt silicon case is lightweight (Image Source: DailyObjects) The Flekt silicon case is lightweight (Image Source: DailyObjects)

The Flekt Silicon case is for those looking for a lightweight case with a soft touch. Offering shock and drop protection, it is available in black, green, pink and blue. The case is available for all iPhone 14 models and starts from Rs 1,399.

Stride 2.0 Clear case

It has a shock-absorbing exterior and is scratch resistant. (Image Source: DailyObjects) It has a shock-absorbing exterior and is scratch resistant. (Image Source: DailyObjects)

Offering drop protection of up to 6.6 feet, the Stride 2.0 Clear case is made from Thermoplastic Polyurethane and Polycarbonate. The company claims it has a shock-absorbing exterior, scratch resistance and supports wireless charging. Compatible with all iPhone 14 series models, the case is available in various designs and starts from Rs 1,399.

Privacy screen guard

The company has also announced a 9H toughened screen guard that blocks side-viewing. DailyObjects claims that the protector is anti-smudge and anti-fingerprint. Compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it starts from Rs 999.

Bands for Apple Watch

Apart from cases and screen guards, DailyObjects has also announced leather, braided solo loop and silicone watchbands that come with or without bumper protection. Available for Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE, the watch bands start from Rs 1,599.

Advertisement

Leather case for AirPods

Designed for AirPods Pro 2, the leather case is available in various colours like red, mustard and blue-green. They will start from Rs 799.