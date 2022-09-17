iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: How to take full 48MP photos

Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro. Apart from the new A16 Bionic chipset, the most notable upgrade is the rear camera with Apple upgrading the 12MP sensor to 48MP. However, by default, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will only take 12MP ‘binned’ pictures to take in more light for your picture, effectively combining the lighting of four pixels in one for better shots.

This is a technique a number of higher megapixel smartphone cameras by brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and others have been using for a while.

But what if you want to take full 48MP shots that capture more details and let you zoom more into pictures, instead of the default binned images? Here’s quick tutorial on how to click photos in 48MP. Note that taking pictures in 48MP resolution is not always recommended since they can often be over 75MB per picture.

How to take photos in 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro

To take photos in 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro, you must first enable Apple ProRAW. To do so, users need to open the ‘Settings’ app and navigate to the Camera section.

Once done, tap on the ‘Formats’ option and you will find the toggle to enable ‘Apple ProRAW’. Now that Apple ProRAW is turned on, you will be able to see 48MP as the default option.

Now, head back to the Camera app and make sure that the ‘RAW’ toggle is selected. You can now take 48MP pictures from your phone. You can check if the photo you took is captured in 48MP by opening the image details and checking if the resolution is 8064 x 6048.

If you want to switch back to the default 12MP pictures, simply turn off ProRAW mode and you’re good to go.