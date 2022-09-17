scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: How to take full 48MP photos

By default, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max takes photos in 12MP. Here's how to take photos in 48MP resolution.

iPhone-14-Pro-Ian-Zelbo-1The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a 48MP camera. (Image Source: Ian Zelbo/Twitter)

Earlier this month, Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro. Apart from the new A16 Bionic chipset, the most notable upgrade is the rear camera with Apple upgrading the 12MP sensor to 48MP. However, by default, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will only take 12MP ‘binned’ pictures to take in more light for your picture, effectively combining the lighting of four pixels in one for better shots.

This is a technique a number of higher megapixel smartphone cameras by brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and others have been using for a while.

Also Read |iPhone 14 Pro’s USB 2.0 Lightning port may bottleneck ProRAW photo transfers

But what if you want to take full 48MP shots that capture more details and let you zoom more into pictures, instead of the default binned images? Here’s quick tutorial on how to click photos in 48MP. Note that taking pictures in 48MP resolution is not always recommended since they can often be over 75MB per picture.

How to take photos in 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro

To take photos in 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro, you must first enable Apple ProRAW. To do so, users need to open the ‘Settings’ app and navigate to the Camera section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

Once done, tap on the ‘Formats’ option and you will find the toggle to enable ‘Apple ProRAW’. Now that Apple ProRAW is turned on, you will be able to see 48MP as the default option.

Also Read |Apple iPhone 14 series and eSIMs: How do they work, and everything else answered

Now, head back to the Camera app and make sure that the ‘RAW’ toggle is selected. You can now take 48MP pictures from your phone. You can check if the photo you took is captured in 48MP by opening the image details and checking if the resolution is 8064 x 6048.

If you want to switch back to the default 12MP pictures, simply turn off ProRAW mode and you’re good to go.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 07:21:36 pm
Next Story

Actofit Nutritional Scale review: A good food scale, but still needs some work

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement