iPhone 14 launch soon: Best deals on previous iPhone models

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series early next month on September 7, and as the launch of the newer generation of iPhones get closer, a lot of you may be considering buying older iPhone models which have recently seen a dip in price.

Here’s a look at all the older iPhone models you can get your hands on right now and how to get it at the cheapest price.

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13 mini: The base variant of the iPhone 13 mini (128GB) is priced at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 13 mini can be grabbed for Rs 73,999 from Amazon and Flipkart. The 512GB variant can be grabbed at Rs 92,999.

iPhone 13: The base iPhone 13 (128GB) is currently priced at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 75,999 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 95,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 13 Pro: The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,07,900 on Amazon India. Meanwhile, the 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at Rs 1,17,900 and Rs 1,45,900 respectively. The top-end 1TB variant is priced at Rs 1,55,900.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: The base 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,18,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,28,900. The higher storage 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at Rs 1,46,900 and Rs 1,69,900 respectively on Amazon India.

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 12 mini: The 64GB iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 54,999 on Flipkart and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 59,490 on Amazon India. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12: The 64GB base variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 53,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant iPhone 12 is available for Rs 58,999 on both platforms. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 74,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Pro: The iPhone 12 Pro 128GB is priced at Rs 1,02,900 on Amazon India and Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, higher variants of the iPhone 12 Pro are priced at Rs 1,19,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,39,900 (512GB).

iPhone 12 Pro Max: The iPhone is available in only 256GB on Flipkart for Rs 1,29,900.

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 64GB variant is priced at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart and Rs 46,999 on Amazon India. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,17,100 on Flipkart.