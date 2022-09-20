iPhone 13 at its lowest-ever price on Amazon India: Check details

The iPhone 13 is a year old at this point, but given it isn’t very different from the newer iPhone 14, the yesteryear smartphone is starting to shape up as a really good deal ahead of the festive season this year for people looking to buy a new iPhone.

With Apple dropping the price of the iPhone 13 down by Rs 10,000, the device starts at Rs 69,900 now, but if you buy it on Amazon India, the phone could be yours at Rs 65,900. Here are all the details you need to know about the iPhone 13 deal.

iPhone 13 deal on Amazon India

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 65,900 for the 128GB base variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 74,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900. There are no bank offers on the iPhone 13, but users will be able to exchange their older phone.

The exchange offer lets users exchange their older phone for up to Rs 14,250, which is applicable for all the various storage variants. This will let you bring the price even lower up to Rs 51,650 for the base variant.

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED XDR display and Dolby Vision support. You also get iOS 16, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP cameras on the back, a 12MP front camera, IR-based Facial recognition and a 3240mAh battery, with support for wireless MagSafe charging.

Upcoming iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale deal leaks have suggested that the iPhone 13 will be available for even lower, with prices going under Rs 50,000. However, it is still not confirmed if this price will include bank offers and exchange offers. We should know more about this when the deal goes live from September 23.