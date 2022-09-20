scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

iPhone 13 at its lowest-ever price on Amazon India: Check details

Apple has dropped the price of the older iPhone 13 significantly, but during the upcoming Amazon sale, you may be able to get the phone for even less. 

apple, iphone 13, iphone 13 deals, iphone 13 sale,Apple iPhone 13 is now available with a big price-drop. Check details below. (Express Photo)

The iPhone 13 is a year old at this point, but given it isn’t very different from the newer iPhone 14, the yesteryear smartphone is starting to shape up as a really good deal ahead of the festive season this year for people looking to buy a new iPhone.

With Apple dropping the price of the iPhone 13 down by Rs 10,000, the device starts at Rs 69,900 now, but if you buy it on Amazon India, the phone could be yours at Rs 65,900. Here are all the details you need to know about the iPhone 13 deal.

iPhone 13 deal on Amazon India

The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 65,900 for the 128GB base variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 74,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900. There are no bank offers on the iPhone 13, but users will be able to exchange their older phone.

Also Read |Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: iPhone 12 to cost under Rs 40,000

The exchange offer lets users exchange their older phone for up to Rs 14,250, which is applicable for all the various storage variants. This will let you bring the price even lower up to Rs 51,650 for the base variant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

The iPhone 13 comes with a  6.1-inch Super Retina OLED XDR display and Dolby Vision support. You also get iOS 16, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP cameras on the back, a 12MP front camera, IR-based Facial recognition and a 3240mAh battery, with support for wireless MagSafe charging.

Upcoming iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale deal leaks have suggested that the iPhone 13 will be available for even lower, with prices going under Rs 50,000. However, it is still not confirmed if this price will include bank offers and exchange offers. We should know more about this when the deal goes live from September 23.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 04:27:22 pm
Next Story

Under a Thousand: The best budget Bluetooth buds. Period!

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement