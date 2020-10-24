iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: What is different and which one to buy?

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro comparison (Source: Apple India)

Apple just recently launched its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones, alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now, the standard version and the Pro model is up for pre-orders in India. Interested buyers can visit Apple India’s online store, or offline and online retail stores to buy the devices. There are a lot of features that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro share. So, if you have any plans to buy one of these iPhones and are confused between the two, then keep reading to get clarity on which one is better suited for your needs.

What are the similarities? Display and design

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same display, which is a bit surprising as the same was not the case with iPhone 11 series.

You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, which is a better screen size than the devices having a 6.7-inch panel. It operates at 1170×2532 pixels resolution. Unlike iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 has an OLED panel, similar to the iPhone 12 Pro. You still get a wide notch on the top of the screen. So if you like an iPhone, you will have to make peace with the wide notch. The notch houses a front camera, earpiece, Face ID components, and other sensors. Apple hasn’t changed the design of the phones. You get the same square camera module and logo at the back. The HDR display supports 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio and 1,200nits maximum brightness. The devices are IP68 rated, which means that they can survive in the water at a maximum depth of 6 meters, but for up to 30 minutes only.

Processor, software, and more

The latest iPhones draw power from Apple’s home-brewed A14 Bionic chip with a next-gen neural engine. They ship with iOS 14 out of the box. There are two stereo speakers on both the devices – one is on the upper side of the screen and the other one is at the bottom. The iPhone 12 series even supports 5G, VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and more.

Battery and charging

As usual, Apple hasn’t revealed the battery capacity of the devices. But, the company claims that the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will offer up to 17 hours of video playback. They have support for MagSafe wireless charging of up to 15W, and Qi wireless charging of up to 7.5W. Apple has asserted that the charger will top the battery by up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. However, note that you will get this result only with the 20W adapter, which is sold separately.

What is different?

Now, if your budget is a little low, then there is no need to check out the difference as iPhone 12 is super cheap compared to the Pro version. There are very few differences and the standard version seems like a good option as you are getting most of the features and for this, you don’t have to spend more than 1 lakh. If you want to buy the iPhone 12 Pro, then keep reading to know the difference.

One area where the difference is immediately visible is the camera department. The iPhone 12 only has a dual-camera setup and doesn’t have improved lenses and advanced LiDAR sensor compared to the Pro version. The handset even misses out on the telephoto sensor. The rear camera setup of iPhone 12 includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.6 lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The company has retained support for OIS. Users will be able to shoot 4K videos as well. The handset only supports 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x. On the front is a 12-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

One major difference between the Pro models and the regular iPhone 12 models is that the Pro phones will have an additional camera lens. One major difference between the Pro models and the regular iPhone 12 models is that the Pro phones will have an additional camera lens.

The iPhone 12 Pro sports the same rear camera setup, but here you also get a third 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 4x optical zoom range, and up to 10x digital zoom. You can record videos and use 6x digital zoom too. It is equipped with a LiDAR sensor as well. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel selfie camera and retina flash support.

Apart from cameras, one will also notice Apple is offering a little more base RAM/storage with the iPhone 12 Pro in comparison to the standard variant. The storage options of the Pro variant are 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the standard one is available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options. You get a more attractive stainless steel frame with the Pro version and a matte finish aluminum frame with the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro: Price in India

The iPhone 12 price in India starts from Rs 79,900, which is for the 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage option will cost you Rs 84,900, while the top-end 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a starting price tag of Rs 1,19,900 in India, and for the same price, you will get the 128GB storage model. There are also 256GB and 512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900.

The new iPhones are pretty expensive, but you can avail big discounts on HDFC credit and debit cards. The iPhone 12 buyers are getting a discount of Rs 6,000 while the iPhone 12 Pro customers will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. There is also a trade-in option, meaning exchange offer to make the deal more enticing. The sale of the phones will start in India from October 30.

