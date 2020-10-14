iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: From 4G to 5G… and all that has changed in a year

iPhone 12 India price starts at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Even though the star of last night’s Apple event was the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 looks pretty impressive too, especially for people who have the iPhone 11 and want to upgrade to the new 5G iPhone. The iPhone 12 succeeds the iPhone 11 launched last year. Following the launch of the iPhone 12 at a starting price of Rs 79,900, Apple reduces the prices of all iPhone 11 variants. The iPhone 11 now starts at Rs 54,900. So, what are upgrades that Apple brings to the all new iPhone 12 when compared to the iPhone 11? Let’s compare the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 and take a look at all the differences between the two.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What’s different

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 sport a 6.1 inches screen but the latter offers better performance, Apple clams. The iPhone 11 comes with a Liquid Retina display, while the iPhone 12 packs a Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 11 packs an all-screen LCD display with IPS technology while the iPhone 12 offers an all-screen OLED display in comparison.

Another major difference between the new and old iPhone is 5G support. The iPhone 12 models come with 5G support — this is the very first time that Apple brings 5G support to iPhones — while the iPhone 11 supports 4G support only. India is yet to be 5G ready so getting a 5G device is not mandatory right now.

As far as the cameras are concerned, both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 offers dual rear camera module but the new offer still offers better features to consumers. The iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP ultra wide with f/2.4 aperture and 12MP wide angle sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The iPhone 11 also packs a 12MP ultra wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and secondary 12MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture. Both the iPhones come with camera features like Night More, Deep Fusion, OIS, 2X optical zoom, digital zoom up to 5x, portrait mode, advanced bokeh, depth control, and portrait lighting. On the front, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11 include a 12MP selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture.

While the iPhone 12 is powered by the latest A14 Bionic chipset while the one year old iPhone 11 comes packed with A13 Bionic chipset. Apple claims the A14 Bionic chipset is capable of handling games and multi-tasking very well. Both the iPhones come with built-in rechargeable lithium‐ion battery. The iPhone 11 comes with Qi wireless charging support while the iPhone 12 comes bundled with MegSafe and Qi wireless charging support. Apple claims that iPhone 12 is capable of offering up to 17 hours video playback, up to 65 hours audio playback.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What about the prices?

Hours after the iPhone 12 launch Apple reduces the price of iPhone 11.

Now, the iPhone 11 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 54,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 59,900, and 256GB storage at Rs 69,900. As a part of the Diwali sale, Apple is offering free AirPods with the iPhone 11. The offer will be available starting October 17 at the Apple online store. Additionally, both Amazon and Flipkart are also expected to offer the iPhone 11 under the price of Rs 50,000. So, if you don’t want to get free AirPods, wait for the Amazon and Flipkart sale to kick off later this week.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 79,900, 128GB storage model at Rs 84,900 and 256GB storage at Rs 94,900. The iPhone 12 will be available starting October 30.

