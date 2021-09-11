iPhone 12 series gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13 launch event

Flipkart is offering massive discount on the iPhone 12 series just ahead of iPhone 13 launch event. Apple is all set to host an event on September 14, where it is expected to launch its latest iPhone 13 lineup and other devices.

The e-commerce giant is not running any Apple-specific sale on its platform and is still giving big discounts on last year’s iPhones. The iPhone 12 is available for Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. The device was originally launched for Rs 79,900. The standard model is listed on Apple’s official site for the same price. This means that Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 12,901 on the iPhone 12. This price is for the 64GB storage model.

The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 is also listed at a discounted price of Rs 71,999, down from Rs 84,900. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000, so interested users will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. The high-end 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 81,999, down from Rs 94,900.

The iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,999. It was originally launched for Rs 69,900, which means Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 9,901. The above-mentioned exchange offer is also valid on this phone.

The iPhone 12 mini features a compact 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display, but it can record 4K videos as well. It is powered by an A14 Bionic processor, which is paired with a fourth-generation Neural Engine and a new four-core graphics architecture.

Those who want to buy the iPhone 12 Pro can purchase it for Rs Rs 1,15,900. The flagship smartphone was previously available for Rs 1,19,900. For the mentioned price, Flipkart is selling the 128GB model. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device.