iPhone 12 Pro can measure someone’s height; here’s how

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models can measure height with the help of LiDar scanner (Source: Apple)

You won’t be spending thousands of extra bucks on the Pro models of the newly-launched iPhone 12 series lineup for specifically this feature, but it is a good feature to have. Thanks to the LiDar (Light Detection and Ranging) scanner, it can now measure your height. The sensor is capable of creating a three-dimensional model of things you point it towards. It also helps in improving portrait pictures with bokeh effect and comes in handy when viewing augmented reality apps.

If you have ordered an iPhone 12 Pro or have an iPad equipped with a LiDar scanner, here are a few easy steps to measure someone’s height:

# Open the measure app and point it towards the person whose height you want to measure.

# Ensure that the person is fully visible in the frame from head to toe.

# A line will start to appear over the person’s head along with the height mentioned in the empty space below that.

However, TNW’s report also mentioned that the measurement is not always correct but accurate most of the time. The feature is also available on iPad Pro models with LiDar scanner.

The Pro version was made available for pre-orders in India starting October 23. However, it went out of stock within a couple of days. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting November 6 along with iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively for the base variant with 128GB internal storage. There is also Rs 5,000 cashback available for HDFC debit/credit cardholders.

ALSO READ | You can get iPhone 12 at almost half the price in India; here’s how

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch OLED screen while the Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Both the iPhones are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 12MP ultrawide 12 wide-angle lens and 12 telephoto lens. Both these iPhones come with a deep fusion camera feature.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd