iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone XR: All major differences explained

The much-awaited iPhone 12 series was launched in a mega event on October 13. This time around, a new variant was launched for the ones who are looking for a more compact-sized phone which does not weigh much in the world where screens are big and phones are touching or even crossing the 200 grams mark. The iPhone 12 mini is a smaller version of the iPhone 12 with almost the same specs. If you are looking for a phone which is better suited for one-handed usage and confused between whether to shell a big price for iPhone 12 mini or go for the cheaper iPhone XR, here’s a comparison that will clear your doubts.

Display and design

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch OLED display with Super Retina XDR technology and HDR support whereas the iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display with IPS technology and Liquid Retina HD. The pixel count is higher on the iPhone 12 mini with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution compared to 1792 x 828 resolution. The pixel density on the iPhone 12 mini is superior too with 476 ppi (pixel per inch) compared to iPhone XR’s 326 ppi. Clearly, the display tech is better on the iPhone 12 mini but the screen size is smaller.

Apple has revisited the iPhone 4 design with the iPhone 12 series. iPhone 12 mini has a Ceramic Shield front with 4x drop performance compared to the glass back on the front and rear on iPhone XR. iPhone 12 mini is expected to be more durable than the previous versions produced by the Cupertino giant.

Weight

This is something you rarely notice in comparisons but turns out to be a huge deal for users as smartphones are getting heavier trying to add more into the device. The iPhone 12 mini weighs just 133 grams and has a similar size to that of an iPhone SE 2020. On the other hand, iPhone XR weighs 194 grams which is something many users felt was a bit heavy.

Processor

The iPhone 12 mini packs the latest A14 Bionic Chip which Apple claims is 50 per cent faster than any other smartphone and a huge improvement over its predecessor including the GPU which will be a major sell for gamers. The neural engine used on the new iPhone is next-generation as well compared to the second-generation on iPhone XR. The older iPhone has an A12 Bionic chip. In the processor department, iPhone 12 mini is clearly way ahead of the iPhone XR.

Cameras

The iPhone 12 mini sports a dual-camera setup on the back. The two 12MP cameras are wide and ultrawide with an aperture of f/1.6 and f/2.4. It supports 2x optical zoom in addition to 5x digital zoom on the iPhone XR. It also has Night Mode and Deep Fusion for better photos. iPhone XR has a singular 12MP wide camera on the rear with f/1.8 aperture. There are more options in Portrait lighting as well. On the front, iPhone 12 mini has a 12MP camera compared to iPhone XR’s 7MP camera.

In the video department, both phones are capable of recording 4K videos at 24fps, 30fps and 60fps. The additional features on the iPhone 12 mini are audio zoom, quick take video, night mode time lapse and the ability to record HDR videos with Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps.

5G connectivity

Apple claims iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, lightest 5G smartphone in the world. 5G connectivity does give it an edge over the iPhone XR. However, 5G is still a thing of the future in India. If it does come to India in a year or so, there will be a big noticeable difference how both smartphones operate.

Battery and charging

In the battery department, iPhone 12 mini seems to be lagging behind as there are differences in the audio, video playback that it will be able to offer than the previous version. Both phones are capable of fast-charging which can juice up the battery up to 50 per cent in just half an hour. Both phones support wireless charging as well. However, iPhone 12 mini has an advantage as it supports MagSafe charging which accommodates magnets and maintains compatibility with existing chargers to deliver up to 15 watts of power to your phone.

Price

There are major differences when it comes to specifications and the same thing applies to the price. iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 69,900 in India for the 64GB model and is expected to be available in the next month. iPhone XR is currently listed at Rs 47,900 on Apple India’s official website.

