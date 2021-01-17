iPhone 12 mini to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Amazon Republic Day deals to watch out for

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 19 for Prime members and go on till January 22. If you are looking to upgrade to a mid-range or a premium smartphone, you should wait a few days more to get good deals on the e-commerce giant. There will be a 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card users. However, it is yet to be seen whether the prices of smartphones that have already been unveiled include the credit card discount or not.

Here are five phones that will receive a price cut in the upcoming sale:

iPhone 12 mini (Rs 59,990)

iPhone 12 mini will be available for a discounted price for the first time since its launch last year. With iPhone 12 mini, Apple catered to the audience who want a flagship experience in a compact form factor. It can do everything that the iPhone 12 can do barring the decreased wireless charging speed. The phone has a 5.4-inch OLED display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It features a dual rear camera setup, including 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle sensors. The discounted price is for the 64GB model of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Rs 77,999)

Samsung launched the Note 20 series in August 2020 at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. The phone has a massive 6.9-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size is ample for people who consume a lot of content on their phone or multitask. It is powered by an Exynos 990 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage on the base model which will probably go on sale. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with 108 primary sensor whereas a 10MP front camera. The S-Pen is an added advantage for those who like to scribble. All of this is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs 20,999)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with a quad-camera setup on the back with 64MP main camera and 32MP front. This is Samsung’s only smartphone in the world to offer a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display. The phone is a great value for money, especially for those who have a longer screen time throughout the day and don’t want to charge every now and then. The 6GB+128GB variant is available for a discount of Rs 4,000.

OnePlus 8T (Rs 40,499)

OnePlus 8T was not a massive upgrade over the OnePlus 8 but there was a change in the camera design and the screen was not rounded at the edges anymore. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, has a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and quad-camera setup on the back with 48MP primary camera. It has a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast-charging capability. The phone is also 5G ready and the Oxygen OS 11 is an advantage because of the customisations it offers. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will get a Rs 2,500 discount during the sale.

OnePlus 7T Pro (Rs 38,999)

The OnePlus 7T Pro will once again get a price cut during the sale. It is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 43,999. The discount is on the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. OnePlus originally launched 7T Pro for Rs 53,999. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. It sports a QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is backed by a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.