iPhone 12 mini available at an effective price of Rs 55,490: Here’s how

The iPhone 12 mini is currently available at an effective price of Rs 55,490 on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 9,000 instant discount on the new iPhone 12 series phone. However, this discount offer is only valid on HDFC bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. Those who have a debit HDFC bank card will get Rs 4,500 instant discount, as per Amazon India’s site.

This is a limited period offer, which will expire after January 31, 2021. To avail the offer, you don’t need to follow any additional steps. Users just need to go through the regular purchase process and use HDFC Bank card to pay for the phone, as per the e-commerce site. There is also up to Rs 12,400 off on exchange of your old smartphone. This means that you can get the iPhone 12 Mini for less than Rs 50,000 if you are also availing the exchange offer.

Amazon is offering the bank and exchange offer on all the variants of the iPhone 12 mini. The device comes in three variants. The base 64GB model of iPhone 12 mini was launched in India for Rs 69,900. There is also a 128GB storage variant, which will cost Rs 74,900, whereas the 256GB model is priced at Rs 84,900.

iPhone 12 mini specifications, features

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display, which supports 1080×2340 pixels and 1200nits max brightness. It is powered by an A14 Bionic processor, which is paired with a fourth-generation Neural Engine and a new four-core graphics architecture. The device ships with iOS 14 out of the box, and is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The device has two cameras at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, which will offer more light in and better photos. It is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. You also get night mode and Deep Fusion features. The latter is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. It offers support for OIS and 4K video recording.