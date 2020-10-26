Here’s how you can get iPhone 12 for almost half the price in India

iPhone 12 series is powered by A14 Bionic chip (Source: Apple)

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models were made available for pre-order in India on October 23 and the stock ran out within few days. Both the models have starting prices of Rs 79,990 and Rs 1,19,000, respectively. However, you can soften the blow of buying the latest iPhone by availing the many discounts on offer along with bank offers.

When you go to Apple’s official website and shop for iPhone 12, it shows that you can get up to Rs 22,000 off with Apple trade-in for an old iPhone XR. On iPhone XS 256GB, the discount was up to Rs 32,000, bringing down the iPhone 12’s price to Rs 47,900. For an iPhone 11 128GB model, the trade in price was up to Rs 34,000.

iPhone 12 is currently out of stock (Screenshot) iPhone 12 is currently out of stock (Screenshot)

This deal can become more affordable if you have an HDFC Credit/Debit cardholders. For iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, it offers a cashback of Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. After the bank discount and above trade-in I can get the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for as low as Rs 39,900 and Rs 80,900 respectively.

Exchanging iPhone 11 (Screenshot) Exchanging iPhone 11 (Screenshot)

The trade-in option works for devices as old as iPhone 5s. Here’s a list of maximum discount you will get if you are an existing iPhone user –

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Rs 63,000

iPhone 11 Pro – Rs 60,000

iPhone 11 – Rs 37,000

iPhone XS Max – Rs 35,000

iPhone XS – Rs 34,000

iPhone XR – Rs 24,000

iPhone X – Rs 28,000

iPhone 8 Plus – Rs 21,000

iPhone 8 – Rs 17,000

iPhone 7 Plus – Rs 17,000

iPhone 7 – Rs 12,000

iPhone 6s Plus – Rs 9,000

iPhone 6s – Rs 8,000

iPhone 6 Plus – Rs 8,000

iPhone 6 – Rs 6,000

iPhone SE (First Generation) – Rs 5,000

iPhone 5s – Rs 3,000

Keep in mind that these prices can vary depending on the storage model and condition of the old iPhone. However, it can be noticed that iPhone SE 2020 is missing from the list. Also, if you are someone who upgrades every year, you can get iPhone 12 Pro for approximately half the price. These offers will also be valid for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max which will be available for pre-orders starting November 6.

ALSO READ | Apple Watch Series 6 review: The watch for our times

The exchange offer is valid for Android users too. The OnePlus 5 got an estimated instant discount of Rs 6,045. There are better deals on offer for newer models.

You need to enter the IMEI number of your Android smartphone (Screenshot) You need to enter the IMEI number of your Android smartphone (Screenshot)

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd