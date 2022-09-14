Apple iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000: Check all Flipkart Big Billion Day deals on old iPhones

Flipkart is set to host its annual Big Billion Day sale towards the end of this month from September 23 to September 30. The week-long sale will see Flipkart offering deals, offers and bank discounts on a number of tech products including smartphones, electronics, accessories, appliances and more.

These include some of the older iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 which are set to receive discounts. Flipkart has now hinted at the deals that will be available on these phones. Check them out below.

The deals suggest that the Apple iPhone 11, the last 4G iPhone in the number-series, will be available at under Rs 30,000, although an exact price is not revealed yet. The iPhone 12 mini, meanwhile, is priced at under Rs 40,000.

The iPhone 13 will be available at Rs 49,990 during the sale, although Flipkart has not mentioned if this will be a direct price or an effective price via bank offers and/or cashbacks. The iPhone 13 packs MagSafe and 5G support, as well as the A15 chip, which is also present on the new iPhone 14-series’ non-Pro models.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be on offer, being priced at under Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively, but this is inclusive of other offers such as bank card discounts, etc. Apart from the Apple iPhones, the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will also see other popular Android phones drop in price, including the Poco F4 at Rs 21,999 including offers, Oppo Reno 8 at Rs 26,999 including offers and Moto Edge 30 at Rs 22,749 including offers. There will also be other deals on phones by Poco, Infinix, Motorola, Oppo, Realme and more.