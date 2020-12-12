iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy M51 and other phones discounted on Amazon

(Express File Photo)

Amazon is currently offering discounts on several smartphones and saying that the offers will last until December 31. It is giving exchange offers, bank card offers and discounts as well. The e-commerce giant is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 51,999, which is for the 64GB storage model. Apple originally launched the iPhone 11 for Rs 64,900 in India and now it is available at a much lower price on Amazon. The 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 58,999.

The site is also giving up to Rs 1,750 instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. There is also up to Rs 11,050 off on exchange of your old phone. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering the iPhone 11 for Rs 54,900, which is slightly higher than Amazon.

If you missed Flipkart’s recent Apple Days sale, then you can avail Apple iPhone 12 series’ offers on Amazon too. The recently launched iPhone 12 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 79,900. You can get a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. This means that you will be able to buy the device for Rs 73,900. On the HDFC bank debit EMI transactions, Amazon is only giving Rs 1,500 discount. Apart from these offers, customers can also get up to Rs 11,050 off on exchange, which means that you will be able to purchase the latest iPhone 12 for less than Rs 70,000.

As for Android phones, buyers will see discounts on Samsung Galaxy M51. It is available for Rs 22,999, which is the price for the 128GB storage model. The Samsung Galaxy M51 features an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and more. This is currently the only smartphone in the world to offer a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999, which is 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max might still be available at the same old price, you are at least getting up to Rs 12,550 off on exchange and flat Rs 1,250 instant discount on HDFC bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. If your budget is under Rs 10,000, then you can go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime as it is available for as low as Rs 9,999.

