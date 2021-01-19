iPhone 11 to Moto Razr 5G: 7 phone deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days you should look at

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live already for plus members. There are plenty of offers on electronics. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, either mid-range or flagship and not concerned whether it has the latest specifications or not, there are some pretty good deals available.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ at Rs 44,999

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is the last year’s flagship phone from the South Korean smartphone maker. It has an MRP of Rs 83,000. However, it was available for Rs 49,999 during the Diwali sale last year. The phone is available at an even more affordable price now for the cosmic grey colour variant. If you have an HDFC credit card, you can get an additional Rs 1,000 offer also bringing the price down to Rs 43,999. At this price, the S20+ is a great deal.

The S20+ is powered by an Exynos 990 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It has a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Despite the display size, the phone is easy to hold. On the back, it has a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary camera whereas a 10MP camera on the front. It is backed by 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging and wireless charging. To get the extra discount you can exchange an old device as well.

iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999

Apple’s iPhone 11 still has people’s interest despite the launch of the iPhone 12 series last year. The decrease in the price makes it a more attractive pick for buyers looking for an older flagship phone with a great camera and performance. Like the S20+, one can get an extra Rs 1,000 discount on the purchase as well.

iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and powered by A13 Bionic chip. The storage variant on sale is 64GB. On the back, it has a dual camera setup with two 12MP cameras. On the other hand, it has a 12MP snapper on the front.

Mi 10T at Rs 32,999 minus offers

Xiaomi launched Mi 10T at a starting price of Rs 35,999 last year. It is now available at Rs 32,999 minus the Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC credit cards and an additional Rs 3,000 discount when exchanging an old device. For example, we entered Nokia 6 as the exchange device which brought the price down to Rs 28,899 (not including bank discount). The exchange aspect depends on the device one will exchange.

Mi 10T is a value for money device as it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also one of the few phones on the list with 5G capabilities. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary lens and on the front, it has a 20MP camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Moto Razr 5G with massive exchange bonus

Currently, the Moto Razr 5G is priced at Rs 1,24,999, the same price as when it was launched. But, buyers will get a huge discount of Rs 25,000 on the foldable when exchanging an old device. Plus, the buyer will also get a discount for the value of the device exchanged and it can be coupled with the Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC credit card users.

Moto Razr 5G isn’t exactly a phone that offers flagship performance but it is something that brings back the nostalgia of flip phones and breaks the monotony of tall phones we see nowadays. It has a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display and a 2.7-inch Quick View display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, it has a singular 48MP camera and a 20MP front camera. It draws power from a 2,800 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 3 at 43,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 is clearly the phone to buy if you are into mobile gaming. It was launched last year at a starting price of Rs Rs 49,999. The 8GB+128GB version currently available for Rs 43,999 minus the extra Rs 1,000 discount using an HDFC credit card. On the other hand, the 12GB+128GB is available for Rs 47,999.

The ROG Phone 3 is a taskmaster powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with Adreno 650 graphics. It has ultrasonic air triggers for gaming. To make it even more comfortable for gamers, there is another charging port so that the user can hold the phone horizontally easily. It has a 6.59-inch HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a cooling system of its own and sports front-firing magnet stereo speakers. All of this is and more is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W ROG Hypercharge.

iPhone SE 2020 at Rs 28,999

The iPhone SE deal makes sense for those with HDFC debit and credit card users as they will get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on Rs 31,990 for the 64GB model. Also, the credit card users of the same bank can get another discount of Rs 1,000 bringing the price to Rs 27,990.

iPhone SE was launched last year and despite chunky bezels and old design disrupted the market with its mid-range price. The iPhone SE is a highly compact phone with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is the same as the one seen on iPhone 11 series. It is water, dust resistant and supports wireless charging too. It has a singular 12MP camera on the rear and a 7MP front snapper as well. It is clearly a phone for those who are not into big-screen phones and don’t want to break the bank to get an iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone XR at Rs 36,999

iPhone XR 64GB version is another smartphone on the list that makes sense to buy if the buyer has an HDFC debit or credit card. The additional Rs 3,000 discount applies here as well with another Rs 1,000 off with the credit card. With these offers combined it will be available for Rs 35,999.

The iPhone XR is for those who are looking to buy an iPhone on a budget but don’t want too small a screen to work with. It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. However, it is powered by an even older generation processor, the A12 Bionic chip which is still powerful enough for multitasking and playing games. It also has single cameras on front and rear like the iPhone SE.