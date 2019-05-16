Apple iOS 13: From Dark Mode and Sleep Mode to cross platform apps; here is everything we know

Apple will showcase the next version of its mobile operating system iOS 13 at this year’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) in early June. The new version of its operating system is expected to get a commercial release alongside this year’s iPhone lineup in September.

With iOS 13 we can expect the company to bring a number of new features and revamped apps. These might include a revamped health app, the all-new Reminders app, dark mode, new Find my iPhone app and more. Here’s everything we know till date about the upcoming iOS 13 operating system update.

Dark Mode

According to a report in 9to5Mac, iOS 13 will for the first time add a system-wide dark mode to iPhones. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also confirmed the same. iOS 13’s Dark Mode is said to match the dark mode that was first introduced on macOS Mojave released last year.

Sleep Mode

A system-wide Sleep mode might also be introduced according to a report by Bloomberg. It will use the updated Bedtime function currently offered in the Clock app and make it available inside Control Centre. When enabled Sleep mode will automatically turn on Do Not Disturb, darken the lock screen and mute all notifications.

Multitasking and undo gesture

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 13 will allow iPad apps to support multiple windows. The iPad will also get a new undo gesture. A three-finger tap on the keyboard, followed by a side to the left or right, will let users undo or redo gestures.

Cross-platform iOS and Mac apps

Apple with iOS 12 and macOS Mojave introduced a new framework for running its own iOS only apps on Mac like Stocks, Home and Voice Memos. With iOS 13 the company plans to expand this functionality to developers, who can make their apps cross platform compatible.

New Find my iPhone app

According to reports, Apple’s revamped Find My iPhone app will bring in elements of Find My Friends. The app is also said to include a new “find network” feature for allowing Apple devices to be tracked even when not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Health app

The health app will also be getting a major redesign according to Bloomberg. The all-new Health app will now have a new homepage to show daily activity, it will track menstrual cycles and monitor your ‘hearing health’.

Reminders and Books apps

It is being said Apple will also be releasing updated Reminders and Books apps. The Reminders app will have a new screen with four default options: all tasks, scheduled tasks, tasks to be done today, and flagged tasks. Whereas, the updated Apple Books app will include an updated progress tracker and a new rewards system.

iMessage app

The new iMessage app will get a WhatsApp-like enhancement feature where users get to set profile pictures, display names and more. A dedicated menu for conversations will now allow users to send stickers, Animojis and Memoji’s to each other.

Maps app

The updated Maps app will allow users to set frequent locations, and to quickly navigate them. It will also allow users to create groups of frequent places and have a photo assigned to them.

Mail app

The default mail app will also get a revamped design. The redesign will make the Mail app slightly better, with the ability to mute individual threads, blocking incoming email from specific contacts, and simpler folder management.

Home app

With iOS 13, Apple is said to improve integration with security cameras. It will also offer a feature that will allow users to view past recordings without having to access a third-party app.

iPad Pro mouse support

With iOS 13 update, Apple is said to be planning to add USB mouse support to the iPad Pro without the need of an adapter. This will allow consumers to use the iPad Pro much more like a portable laptop.