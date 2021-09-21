scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

Apple iOS 15: How to shift Safari’s tab bar back to the top

iOS 15: If you have downloaded the new update and don't want to see the tab bar at the bottom of the Safari app, then you can change that in the settings section. Here's how you can do that.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
September 21, 2021 3:17:44 pm
iOS 15, iOS 15 update, iOS 15 install, iOS 15 download, iOS 15 features, iOS 15 privacy, iOS 15 safari tab bar, how to change safari tab bar, how to shift safari tab bar, safari, safari redesign,iOS 15: A quick look at how you can shift Safari's tab bar at the top screen

Apple has released the latest iOS 15 update for its users. It brings a number of new features and improvements. The company has added features like Focus and Live text. There are some new privacy features too, including Mail Privacy Protection to stop senders from knowing if an email has been opened or detecting a recipient’s IP address. Apple has also redesigned Notifications and Safari.

After installing the iOS 15 update, Safari users will see the tab bar at the bottom of the screen, which Apple has added to help you easily swipe between tabs. One will also see Tab Groups that let users save tabs and easily access them at any time across devices. There is also a customizable start page and web extensions, which iOS users will see for the first time.

Also Read |Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 coming on September 20: Full list of eligible devices

That said, if you have downloaded the new update and don’t want to see the tab bar at the bottom of the Safari app, then you can change that in the settings section. Here’s how you can do that.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

iOS 15: How to shift Safari’s tab bar at the top

Step 1: Go to the Settings section and search for Safari. Just simply scroll down a bit and you will Safari on your device.

Step 2: Tap on Safari. You will now see the General and Search sections. Just scroll down a bit more and you will find the Tabs section.

Step 3: You can now tap on Single Tab to shift Safari’s tab bar at the top of the screen.

If you haven’t received the notification for iOS 15, then you can manually check for it in the Settings section. The latest iOS update is compatible with the iPhone 6s and newer versions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement