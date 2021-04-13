Apple iOS 15: Expected features, release date, compatible devices, and more

While Apple is yet to release the stable version of the iOS 14.5, leaks and rumours about the company’s upcoming iOS 15 mobile operating system have started making rounds online. A recent report has surfaced online which asserts that the iOS 15 will support a dual security system, a redesigned Control Centre, and other features. Apple will reveal iOS 15 at its virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June.

Here’s a quick look at the expected features and release date of iOS 15. We have also mentioned the list of phones that will reportedly be compatible with iOS 15.

iOS 15: Expected release date

Apple will unveil its iOS 15 at the upcoming 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will kick off from June 7 and will continue until June 11. Apple will host a keynote event on June 7, where it will likely introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 for its respective devices.

After showcasing it at WWDC 2021, developers will first get access to it for testing purposes, and a public beta is released later on. The iOS 15 stable builds will be released in September, usually when the new iPhones make their appearance.

iOS 15: Expected features

The upcoming iOS 15 might include with a redesigned Control Centre. A report from iPhoneSoft suggests that the design and layout of the Control Centre could be similar to macOS Big Sur. So, one might be able to customise and drag-and-drop more features to the Control Centre, as per their preference.

The report also suggests that iOS 15 could include support for dual biometric authentication through both Face ID and Touch ID. Currently, iPhones only have Face ID and no Touch ID. So the only way this would work is if a future iPhone supports both. Some leaks have claimed new flagship iPhone 13 series will support an under-display fingerprint scanner as well as Face ID, which would explain why Apple will add support for both in iOS 15.

Apple’s iOS 15 is expected to offer more freedom to users in choosing their own default apps. The existing iOS 14 allows users to choose their preferred default browsers and email app, but one cannot change the default SMS or email app.

Apple is also expected to offer a much better version of Siri and Maps. It might introduce some game-centric features as well as new privacy features with iOS 15.

With iPhone 13 series, Apple is finally expected to introduce Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and it is rumoured to use Samsung’s 120Hz LTPO displays for battery life. More details about the iOS 15 are expected to surface online as the WWDC event is not so far.

iOS 15: Compatible devices

According to leaks, the iOS 15 operating system will support iPhone 7 and later versions. It will reportedly be not available for iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. The iOS 15 update is rumoured to be released for iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS. The list also includes iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE (2020) and iPod touch (7th generation).