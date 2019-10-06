iOS 13: Top 5 useful tips and tricks to get most out of your iPhone

Whether you’re using the iPhone 11, iPhone XR or iPhone 7, iOS 13 is what powers all of these devices. Apple recently rolled out iOS 13 and the update features some awesome features. Many are big features that you already aware of, while others are little hidden ones that you might not know about.

Advertising

You can stop apps from scanning Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to locate your location, for example, a dedicated dark mode, the new Swipe keyboard, and make any website easier to read. And yes, you can now connect two pairs of AirPods with the iPhone.

I’ve been using the iPhone 11 running on iOS 13, and here are some of the tips and tricks that every iPhone owner should know about.

(Keep in mind that these tips work on older iPhone modes, as far as your device is running on Apple’s latest mobile operating system)

Advertising

Turn on dark mode

Apple has finally added a native dark mode that shows darker backgrounds and colours. Not only it can save battery life, but also it’s easier on your eyes especially on a plane, when you don’t want the other person sitting next to you. with a bright screen. However, dark mode isn’t enabled by default.

It’s so simple to turn off dark mode. You can do it from the control center with a dedicated button.

*Simply swipe down from the upper portion of the iPhone’s screen to open the control center.

*Tap and hold the screen brightness toggle.

*Tap the “Dark Mode” on the bottom left.

What’s more, you can also schedule dark mode to turn off and on at a specific time of the day. Here’s how to do it.

*Open Settings.

*Tap Display & Brightness.

*Under appearance, select either light or dark mode.

*Toggle the automatic settings on.

*Tap custom schedule or set Dark mode to turn on automatically, depending on the time of the day.

Make websites easier to read

When you launch Safari and open a website (say, indianexpress.com), you will find a new view menu in the search bar – denoted by two As (a smaller A and a larger A). Tap this and you can increase or decrease the size of the text on the website you’re currently browsing on, request the desktop version of a website instead of the mobile version, enable the reader view of the website, and check website settings.

The new swiping keyboard

Swiping keyboards have been on Android for ages and even through third-party iOS keyboards. But with iOS 13, Apple is adding the ability to type by swiping across keys on the keyboard. Apple calls it QuickPatch, and it’s super fun to use. Here’s how to enable it.

*Go to Settings

*Tap General

*Type Keyword.

*Tap Scroll down and type the toggle for Slide to Type.

Hide your locations from apps

iOS 13 is getting a new feature that makes you aware of how apps are tracking you. This is a useful feature, because there are many apps that constantly use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cellular to determine your exact location even when not needed. You can manually adjust this by following these steps:

*Go to Settings.

*Choose Privacy.

*Open Location Services.

*Tap any app (say, Facebook). Once you choose an app, you will get four options: Never, Allow Next Time, While Using the App, and Always. This way you can change each app’s permission. Now the next time the app wants to access your location, you will be prompted again.

Connect two pairs of AirPods with one iPhone

Yes, it is now possible to connect two pairs of AirPods or Powerbeats Pro to the same iPhone. This feature is useful when a friend of yours is sitting next to you on the same flight and both have agreed to watch the fifth season of House of Cards.

You will need to set up the new pair of AirPods with the iPhone before you even share music. Here’s how to do it.

*Place the other AirPods or Powerbeats Pro in their charging case.

*Open Settings app and tap on the Bluetooth button.

*Hold the pairing button on the back of the charging case.

Advertising

*Tap the guest pair of AirPods when they appear under other devices.

*Start playing music.