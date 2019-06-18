Yoga apps for iOS, Android: The best apps for yoga exercises and mind training

International Yoga Day 2019 is just days ahead and the AYUSH Ministry has shortlisted five cities — Delhi, Shimla, Mysore, Ahmedabad and Ranchi — to hold the main functions of this year on June 21. The Prime Minister will take part in the mega public event and encourage people to embrace yoga as an everyday activity for physical and mental fitness.

The ministry has also launched a Yoga locator app to help you find yoga trainers, centres and events in your area. If you are planning to include yoga as part of your daily routine, here are some useful apps that can provide you guided yoga classes at your home.

Yoga apps for iOS

Yoga Wave: The Yoga Wave app lets you practice yoga based on your level– beginner or advanced. The yoga workouts on the app let you achieve your desired goal of a strong and flexible body. The app also offers personalised yoga plans.

Breathe app: The Breathe app is native to Apple Watch and it helps you control your breaths. You have to set how long you want to breathe and it will remind for your sessions. The app also integrates with the Health app where you can track your progress and sessions.

Oak- Meditation and Breathing: The Oak app provides 10-minutes long guided meditation to reduce stress and improve sleep. It also supports Apple HealthKit for tracking “mindful minutes” with the Health app. The app is only available on iOS.

Yoga apps for iOS and Android

Daily Yoga: Daily Yoga app offers more than 500 asanas and 200+ guided yoga, pilates, and meditation classes along with more 50 work out plans and coach workshops to help beginners and advanced yoga practitioners. The app can also integrate with the Apple Health app to share calories burned and workout durations.

Yoga Go: The app lets you set a goal and offers you customised weight loss and fitness plans. Yoga Go also offers a meal tracker and lets you plan your meal. The iOS version of the app can be integrated with the Apple Health Kit.

Asana Rebel- Yoga Inspired Fitness: Asana Rebel app offers yoga inspired fitness regimes that help to lose weight, burn calories, strengthen the core, increase flexibility along with exercises to train the mind.

Simple Habit: Simple Habit is a meditation app that lets you help meditate in order to reduce stress, improve focus, sleep better, relax faster, breathe easier, and more. The app also comes with meditation guides from the professionals.

Calm: The Calm app helps to lessen the anxiety and induce better sleep with its guided meditations, breathing programs, and sleep stories. It is a meditation app, though it is paid and one of the best apps for relaxing your mind and de-stressing.

Headspace- Guided Meditation: The Headspace teaches the fundamental techniques of meditation and mindfulness with guided meditations on subjects like sleep, focus and exercise. The app has 2-3 minute long “mini meditations” for a quick mental reset, “SOS” sessions for moments of panic, anxiety and stress, and sleep sounds to help you fall asleep.