International Yoga Day: How to practice yoga with Amazon’s Alexa

Tomorrow is International Yoga Day (June 21), but you can start practising yoga without having to go to classes online or in person. All you need is an Amazon Alexa-enabled device and some space at your home to begin your yoga journey. Here is how you can start.

Yoga with Shilpa Shetty

You may not have an instructor but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a celebrity as your virtual instructor. Amazon Alexa has a feature where you can take classes from actor, producer and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, open Shilpa Shetty yoga”, and you will begin taking classes from the Bollywood celebrity.

Do yoga with nature sounds in the background

Just like with most other activities, yoga is best done in a calming and distraction-free environment but that is much easier said than done. But Alexa can help somewhat drown out the ambient noise in your house so that you can focus on your yoga asanas. Just say, “Alexa, open Nature Sounds” or “Alexa, play ocean/rain/forest sounds” and the Alexa-enabled device will play calming and soothing noises.

Yoga with matching music

You can make your yoga workouts more interesting by playing matching music along with them. Set the mood for your next yoga session by saying, “Alexa play yoga music” or “Alexa, play meditation music,” and your device will start playing music that is appropriate for a yoga workout.

Alexa Headspace skill

Sometimes, it gets difficult to keep track of your yoga workout and that is what Alexa’s Headspace skill is for. With it, you can access a new guided meditation every day along with sleep exercises that can help you stay calm and relaxed. Ask “Alexa, open Headspace,” and try out new regimes every day.