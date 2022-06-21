International Yoga Day 2022: 5 apps to make yoga easier, more fun this year

International Yoga Day is here and if you haven’t caught up with the numerous health benefits of practising yoga every day, today is a great day to do the same. With plenty of asanas, routines and techniques out there, starting yoga can quickly become overwhelming. However, you needn’t worry. Here’s a curated list of five great yoga apps that make yoga not just easier to get into, but also more fun. Check out the apps below.

1. Asana Rebel – Android, iOS

Asana rebel is a great advanced yoga app you can try once you’ve been doing yoga for a while and would like to focus your exercises on achieving body goals like getting six-pack abs, better sleep, or general fitness exercises. Asana Rebel is available on both Android and iOS for free and comes with over 100 workouts designed by experts along with a multitude of options to choose from depending on your needs and goals.

2. Yoga for Beginners – Android

If you are not into hardcore fitness and just want to give yoga a try to maintain general fitness and mental wellness, this is the app for you. Yoga for Beginners offers a simple experience from start to finish, with various options like ‘Yoga for Back’, ‘Morning Yoga’ and ‘Beginner Yoga’ curated for specific needs. All exercises within a section are neatly listed and depicted via easy-to-understand imagery so you can follow along in seconds.

3. Yoga for Kids – Android

Yoga for Kids by GunjanApps Studios is designed more like a kid’s game than a yoga application. With colourful animations and a lot of eye-catching elements, this app is a great way to get the kids in the house to start experiencing yoga at an early age. The app will ask you to choose between three age groups when you begin and then you will see many options that kids can explore through to learn various yoga asanas.

4. Prenatal Yoga – Android, iOS

As the name suggests, Prenatal Yoga | Down Dog is a yoga application targeted at pregnant women. The app features multiple workouts targeted for each trimester and changes routines based on the changes a woman’s body will go through during pregnancy.

Also Read | International Yoga Day: YogiFi Gen 2 smart mat for yoga launched

The app also allows women to choose between six assistance voices and accompanying music. While the app is free, workout plans are paid and will require you to make in-app purchases. Alternatively, the publisher also has a Down Dog regular Yoga app that’s optimised for all users and not just pregnant women. This app too is available for both Android and iOS users.

5. Medito – Android, iOS

If you’re well-versed with yoga routines and have been doing the same for some time, chances are you no longer use an application to learn new asanas or track your workouts. However, one element you can still use during your yoga sessions is some relaxing background music. Whether you’re a beginner or a yoga veteran, Medito offers 100 per cent free music that you can listen to during your routines. The app includes everything from guided meditations, music for breathing exercises and other relaxing sounds, all of which can also be downloaded offline when you don’t have access to mobile data or WiFi. Medito is available for both iOS and Android devices.