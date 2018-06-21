International Yoga Day 2018: Best fitness bands to buy under Rs 10000

From Soulfit Sonic V08 to Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and Honor Band A2: Here is the list of some affordable fitness bands you can buy under Rs 10000 From Soulfit Sonic V08 to Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and Honor Band A2: Here is the list of some affordable fitness bands you can buy under Rs 10000

Smart wearables devices are on the rise these days, and we can think about numerous brands when it comes to buying a fitness band and activity tracker to keep a check on our health. Most of the fitness trackers these days come with a built-in heart rate monitor and sleep tracking features. Not just that, some of them can also be worn during a swim and show how many calories you have burnt throughout the day. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2018, we walk you through some of the affordable fitness bands at different price brackets under Rs 10000. Here is the list:

Affordable fitness bands under Rs 10000

Soulful Sonic V08 (Rs 9999)

Soulfit’s Sonic V08 also doubles as an earpiece to make / receive calls over Bluetooth. Soulfit’s Sonic V08 also doubles as an earpiece to make / receive calls over Bluetooth.

This one happens to be one of the most unique fitness bands we have seen so far. Activity tracking aside, Soulfit’s Sonic V08 also doubles as an earpiece to make / receive calls over Bluetooth. Once paired with your handset via an app, you can configure and choose to receive notifications and alerts etc. It has a heart rate monitor to keep track of your health. However, it lacks waterproofing capabilities because of its two-in-one nature. If you are willing to splurge on a fitness tracker that costs Rs 9999 and lets users make phone calls, Soulfit Sonic V08 is the option to consider.

Huawei Band 2 Pro (Rs 5499)

Huawei Band 2 Pro is claimed to offer average 504 hours of battery life. Huawei Band 2 Pro is claimed to offer average 504 hours of battery life.

Huawei Band 2 Pro is currently retailing at a price of Rs 5499 on Amazon. It is swim-proof and water-resistant up to 50 metres that can serve as a great companion for fitness enthusiasts. Not to mention, this one comes with a heart rate monitor (HRM), GPS and sleep monitor to determine your sleeping habits. Additionally, you can receive calls and message notifications. Huawei Band 2 Pro is claimed to offer average 504 hours of battery life.

Best fitness bands below Rs 5000

Fitbit Flex 2 (Rs 4479)

Fitbit Flex 2 is ideal to track swimming related activities and summarise your exercise accordingly. Fitbit Flex 2 is ideal to track swimming related activities and summarise your exercise accordingly.

Fitbit specialises in fitness bands and activity trackers. And if you were planning to go for Fitbit Flex 2, this could be a perfect time. It is up for grabs at a 52% discounted price of Rs 4479 on Amazon India. It has all standard set of features for an activity tracker like auto sleep tracking, fitness related reminders, calls and message notifications. Being a water resident fitness band, Fitbit Flex 2 is ideal to track swimming related activities and summarise your exercise accordingly.

Best fitness bands below Rs 3000

Honor Band A2 (Rs 2249)

To begin with, the Honor Band A2 claims all-day, all-night intelligent fitness and health tracking. It also integrates with Huawei Health and Huawei Wear apps and allows social media sharing. Honor Band 2 claims to last 8 days with 1.5 hours of charge. A standard set of features include voice call and message reminders over Bluetooth 4.2, in addition to continuous heart rate monitoring. It also sports a 0.96-inch OLED screen to display all your fitness related information.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 (Rs 1799)

Mi Band 2 bundles a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking mechanism. Mi Band 2 bundles a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking mechanism.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is one of the affordable activity trackers you can find out there. Priced at Rs 1799 on Amazon, the Mi Band 2 bundles a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking mechanism. The company claims that it can last up to 20 days on a single charge. It is IP67 rated water resistant band (but not swim-proof), which also sports an OLED screen on the font. Xiaomi is also selling Mi Band HRX edition for Rs 1299, which also shows how much calories you have burnt throughout a day.

