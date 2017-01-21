How to install and use WhatsApp on Mac or Windows PC

WhatsApp allows you to use the messaging app across various platforms. The simplest way to use WhatsApp on any computer is by using WhatsApp Web. But if you want a dedicated app running on your device then you’ll need to install WhatsApp Desktop from official website.

In order to use WhatsApp on you Mac or Windows PC, you need to have the WhatsApp installed and running on your smartphone. Users on Mac OS X 10.9 and higher, or users on Windows 8 (32-bit and 64-bit) or higher can install the desktop app and start using WhatsApp. If you are running an older version of the computer OS then you will have to do away with WhatsApp Web.

How to install WhatsApp on a Mac/ MacOS?

1. Once downloaded, Mac users will see WhatsApp.dmg installer file in Finder

2. Click on WhatsApp.dmg, and wait for the WhatsApp installer to open

3. Click and drag the green WhatsApp logo to Application folder, and it will copy the application on your Mac.

4. Open Mac Launcher and you’ll find the WhatsApp installed.

5. Click on WhatsApp and Scan the QR code just like the WhatsApp Web.

->To scan code, open WhatsApp on your smartphone, from the menu (three dots on top right corner) select the WhatsApp Web and scan the QR code from your phone’s camera.

How to install WhatsApp on Windows 8 or higher?

1. Check your Windows version (32-bit or 64-bit) and download the software from WhatsApp.com/download

2. Once you’ve downloaded WhatsApp.exe installer file, then double click on it and run the application installer.

3. Open WhatsApp and Scan the QR code just like the WhatsApp Web.