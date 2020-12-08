Instagram Reels: How to use, share, or save audio of any video

Ever since the ban on popular apps like TikTok, Instagram Reels has gained a lot of attention in India. The company has improved the experience and the app now offers several tools for creating fun videos. A few weeks back, the Facebook-owned company added the ability to save and share the entire audio page comprising of all the reels with the same audio.

Not only this, Instagram even allows you to use any audio from Reels. So, if you are checking out videos on Instagram Reels and desire to use one of the songs, you can do that very easily. You just need to know the steps in order to use the same audio. Read on to know more about it.

Instagram Reels: How to save, share or use audio of your friends

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to Instagram Reels, which is located next to the home button.

Step 2: Now, you need to play the reel whose audio you want to save, use or share.

Step 3: Once you find it, press on the audio name of the reel, which is displayed at the bottom left corner of the screen. The moment you tap on the audio name, Instagram will redirect you to the audio page, which shows all the videos that have used the same audio.

Step 3: To share or save the audio, you will find the icons on the top right corner of the screen. At the bottom, there is also ‘use audio’ option, tapping on which will let you make a video with the same song.

After selecting that option, you just need to long-press the Reels button, located at the bottom. The music will get played and then you can make your own Instagram Reel. You will also notice two buttons. The left one will let you delete or trim the video, and the right one will allow you to upload the video.

If you plan to share, then Instagram shares the full page (including videos) of that particular song. You can share a separate video too if you don’t want to share all the videos of a particular song. When you save the audio, you will find it when you enter Instagram’s audio library, which is available in the Reels section.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd