Instagram: How to use enhanced tags in Reels

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Check out how to use enhanced tags to tag other users and display their contributions in a post.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 26, 2022 7:20:26 pm
Instagram, instagram reels,Instagram has announced enhanced tags for Reels. Here's how to use them. (Image Source: AP)

Instagram today announced Enhanced Tags on Reels, which is a way to make it easier for creators to receive credit for their work. Back in March, the platform launched Enhanced Tags was for the Home Feed, but now the feature is coming to Reels as well.

“Proper creative credit and recognition is a starting point for discovery, new opportunities and economic empowerment. This is especially relevant as more creators collaborate with each other,” Instagram said announcing the feature.

”Until now, the Instagram community has come together to support creators and have found alternative ways to credit each other, such as tagging one another in captions and photos, so we’re now bringing this feature to our product,”

With enhanced tags, Instagram users can assign a self-designated profile category on their professional accounts to be displayed in their People Tag. This lets people understand a user’s or creator’s specific contribution to a photo or video post they are tagged in.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently took to Twitter to announce the arrival of enhanced tags along with two more changes to Instagram, including product tags and adjustments to how the Reels’ ranking system works.

How to use enhanced tags on Instagram Reels

1. Open the Instagram app and tap the (+) in the top right corner

2. Create a new Post and tap Next

3. Make any creative edits then tap Next

4. After writing a caption, tap Tag People

5. Select Add Tag and search and select your contributors

6. Tap Show Profile Category to display the creator category

7. Tap Done

8. Once you’ve added any additional tags and details, tap Share

