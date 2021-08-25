Instagram could soon add a ‘Like’ button for Stories

Instagram is reportedly planning to add the ability to like Stories. Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted this feature and also shared a small video of the same on Twitter. It suggests that the ‘Like’ button will appear on the main Stories page and a user might be able to see multiple likes. The person who posts a story might get to see ‘Likes’ in a separate interface.

It is also being reported that every Instagram user will get to send multiple likes on Instagram Stories. As of now, Instagram users can only react to Stories, which basically shows up in their Direct Messages (DM).

So, those who don’t like to see reactions for Stories in DM would like this feature as the one might not get message reactions once the feature is rolled out. This feature is currently under development, as per a report by WABetaInfo, and is not available for everyone in the latest public beta. It is also unknown when the social media giant will release this feature publicly.

Besides, Instagram just recently announced new features to help protect people from abuse on the app. The company added the ability to limit comments and DM requests during spikes of increased attention. Instagram will also now issue stronger warnings when people try to post potentially offensive comments. The app has also added a new Hidden Words feature.