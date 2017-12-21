InFocus Vision 3 camera samples, photo gallery and initial impressions

Dual cameras and near bezel-less displays have become the fashion statement for smartphones this year. Samsung, foraying into the bezel-less zone, first introduced the Galaxy S8 phone with an elegant Infinity Display earlier this year. Following this, many OEMs have brought up minimal bezel smartphones across varied price range catering to different target audiences.

InFocus has jumped on the minimal bezel display bandwagon bringing its latest smartphone, the InFocus Vision 3 to India. Prioritizing those users who prefer a device with some of the trending features at an affordable price, the smartphone manufacturer has launched this new handset with 18:9 display and dual cameras for a mere Rs 6,999.

We were intrigued by its low price tag and wanted to see in person what the device offers and what corners it cuts to hit the shelves under 7k. Hence, we spent some time with the new InFocus Vision 3 and here are our initial observations that should give you a better idea whether the device holds enough value proposition for you.

InFocus Vision 3 specifications

The InFocus Vision 3 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 resolution) 18:9 display with 82.4 percent screen-to-body-ratio. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor paired with Mali-T720 GPU for graphics. The phone offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card). The InFocus Vision 3 sports a dual camera setup of 13MP+5MP sensors with LED flash support. At the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a fingerprint scanner at the back. It packs a 4000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 22 days standby time. The phone ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

InFocus Vision 3 Display

The key aspect of the InFocus Vision 3 is its display that flaunts thin bezels (at least on 2 sides) and a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The top and bottom bezels are chunky with space for sensors at the top. Almost every flagship smartphone announced this year offered its target audience near border-less display. A taller display provides more screen space to consume content on the device and InFocus has tried to deliver the same in a compact form factor.

While the company managed to offer a minimal-bezel display, the output was found to be average at best. The colours of the icons appeared a bit washed off and black sidebars were noticeable while consuming content. Further, daylight legibility was not that great even with the brightness increased to maximum. The viewing angles on the phone are average as well. You can tweak the colour temperature in cool, natural or warm mode but there is no option to adjust the contrast and saturation level manually. Maybe we are asking for too much at this price point.

InFocus Vision 3 Build and Design

The InFocus Vision 3 comes with a plastic back panel that looks somewhat similar to the InFocus Turbo Snap 4 from the rear side. The antenna lines run on top and bottom of the device with dual cameras and LED flash module stacked along the top antenna line. The fingerprint sensor can be found below that. The power button and the volume keys carry a neat textured finish. The former is placed on the right side below the hybrid dual-SIM slot, while the latter sits on the left edge. The 3.5mm headphone jack is located on the top and the micro USB port is drilled at the base.

The phone feels sturdy and might survive a few occasional drops even though it is built out of plastic and is lightweight. Ergonomically it is good; your thumb can easily reach the power button and the volume keys on the left side. But don’t try stretching your thumb all the way to the top of the screen (unless you have big hands) as it’s still a sizeable display at 5.7 inches.

InFocus Vision 3 Camera Performance



As we mentioned above, the new InFocus Vision 3 features a dual camera setup on the rear panel. The cameras sport a combination of 13MP+5MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture & f/2.2 aperture respectively with an LED flash. The camera app offers a few modes including time-lapse, beauty, pro mode and panorama. The pro mode is not that comprehensive, but it will let you do basic tweaking for the shots that you want to capture. As for the image quality, in bright light, the colours were vibrant enough and retained good detail.

The portrait mode, however, was not that accurate, the camera couldn’t lock focus on the subject and often made the image look blurred. In low light the experience gets worse. We could see smudges and noise on the images that we clicked in low-light. Overall, the rear cameras will offer a good output when you try shooting under good or bright daylight. As the light drops, so does the camera performance.

InFocus Vision 3 dual rear camera samples

Coming to the front camera, it carries an 8MP unit with f/2.2 aperture. It has Beauty mode and offers bokeh effect. Unlike on the rear cameras, the portrait mode turned out to be quite good when clicking selfies. The images appeared bright and the camera could lock focus on the face and blur the background.

InFocus Vision 3 dualfie featureIn average lighting, the output was decent, the camera managed to retain sharpness. The pro mode works for the front camera as well but like I said, it is confined only to a few basic tweaks. Interestingly, InFocus has incorporated Nokia 8’s popular feature ‘Bothie’ on the Vision 3. The feature is called ‘Dualfie’ here and enables you to click shots using front and rear camera simultaneously. The output is not that sharp but you can play around with it and have fun while snapping faces of you and your friend.

Infocus Vision 3 front camera samples

InFocus Vision 3 final thoughts

The InFocus Vision 3 turns out to be a decent phone for its price. The device does pack some goodies- a tall 18:9 display, sturdy build, decent dual camera and a big battery (which looks promising). The company has mimicked a few features, dualfie for instance, but for a price under Rs 7,000, we can look past the lack of originality there. The compact form factor and good placement of buttons & keys is another reason you can consider purchasing the phone. The large display provides decent experience while streaming videos but don’t set lofty expectations at this price point.

Though we didn’t run any performance benchmarks during our initial testing, there was no noticeable lag in day to day operations or during photography. It has an entry-level SoC at its core that should allow it do the basic tasks well but don’t expect too much of heavy lifting from this smartphone. All things considered, the all-new InFocus Vision 3 will compete well against the likes of Micromax Canvas Infinity and Redmi 5A. We will share more details about it’s performance, battery life, software and UI in the detailed review that we will publish shortly.

InFocus Vision 3 Photo Gallery