InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Camera Samples and First Impression

InFocus had a fleeting time abyss from the Indian smartphone market. However, the company in June brought a battery-centric smartphone, the Turbo 5 and it has now unveiled the successor, Turbo 5 Plus for Indian consumers at a competitive price of Rs. 8,999. InFocus also launched a quad camera smartphone, the InFocus Snap 4 alongside.

Both these handsets bundle up to 30GB of additional 4G data on Jio network. The Turbo 5 Plus will be available for purchase exclusively on the e-retail site Amazon India from September 21. The highlight of the smartphone is its big 4850mAh battery and dual rear camera. Soon after unveiling, we used the device for a while and within this limited period we could jot down the following points as part of our first impression.

Turbo 5 Plus Specifications

The Turbo 5 Plus features a 5.5-inch IPS display with 720×1280 pixel resolution. The display on the phone has 400 nits brightness. It offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor paired with Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. The phone runs on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

As far as camera is concerned, the InFocus Turbo 5 Plus features a dual camera setup on the back, out of which one has a 13-megapixel sensor and the other is a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a battery capacity of 4850mAh.

Turbo 5 Plus Design and Build

Like the InFocus Snap 4, the Turbo 5 Plus boasts a metal unibody design. However, the phone has a more premium look compared to the Snap 4 with smooth sandstone like finish at the back. The phone has metal chassis surrounding the corners. The dual camera modules are placed at the top left corner with the flash LED alongside. Fine antenna line runs at the bottom of the device. The power button and volume keys are pitched at the right edge. Unlike the Snap 4, the Turbo 5 Plus has a fingerprint sensor embedded at the home button itself. During our limited time with the device, the Turbo 5 Plus felt good to hold with minimal flex. Our hands could comfortably reach the power and volume keys.

The speaker grills are pitched at the base symmetrically with the Micro-USB port sitting at the centre.

Turbo 5 Plus Camera

This time around, InFocus has added two rear camera modules to the Turbo 5 successor. The Turbo 5 Plus sports a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras offer autofocus, digital zoom and carries a dual-LED flash module. The camera app on the phone has HDR mode and a quick zoom-in option.

InFocus Turbo 5 Plus features dual rear cameraUp front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for clicking selfies and make video calls. The dual rear cameras on the Turbo 5 Plus delivered average results, however we would like to hold our opinion (since we had limited to check the performance) until we are able to put the device for a thorough test.

Turbo 5 Plus Battery & Software

The USP of the Turbo 5 Plus is its big 4850mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 34 days of standby time as per the company. Further InFocus claims that the device will offer up to 54 hours of music playback, up to 23 hours of video calling and up to 15 hours of online video streaming. While the Turbo 5 Plus does pack a massive battery, we believe that smartphone might be able to last for a day and a couple more hours, but it depends on usage pattern.

On the software front, the Turbo 5 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat. While we had limited interaction with the device, we were unable to check on whether it offer split-screen mode. The UI layout is quite simple and intuitive however the phone does have a few bloatware.

Turbo 5 Plus Final Thoughts

The Turbo 5 Plus comes with a few decent offerings that includes a big battery, a good metal unibody finish, dual rear camera array and a simple UI layout. Given its price, the Turbo 5 Plus could be a good option for those who prefer a device that promises a long battery life. But for users who like to have smartphones that packs in at least a few additional features, for instance gesture controls, tweaking the navigation keys etc, the new InFocus handset could lead to disappointment in this regard. But its elegant look and promising battery packed in a budget price will quite attract (though not all) users.