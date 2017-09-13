InFocus Snap 4 Camera Samples and First Impression

InFocus, the privately-owned US based tech company today launched two new smartphones – the InFocus Snap 4 and InFocus Turbo 5 Plus in India. The company announced the handsets for a price starting at Rs. 8,999.

The highlight of these two InFocus smartphones are its dual camera setup on the rear panel. To add more excitement for the selfie-lovers, the Snap 4 offers dual camera on the front as well. InFocus has brought this quadruple camera smartphone for a price of Rs. 11,999. And while this looks alluring on paper, but is that enough to spend your money on this new InFocus smartphone? Here’s our first impression that might help you to figure out whether it is worth spending your cash on the quad camera Snap 4.

InFocus Snap 4 Specifications

The InFocus Snap 4 features a 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 resolution) On-cell IPS display with 2.5D glass on top. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750N clocked at 1.5GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. In terms of optics, the Snap 4 offers dual camera arrangement at the back with a 13MP main sensor with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. As mentioned the phone boasts dual camera at the front each sensor having 8-megapixel count and f/2.2 aperture. It packs a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

InFocus Snap 4 Design & Build

The new InFocus Snap 4 features a metal unibody design with antenna lines running on top and bottom of the back panel. The dual rear cameras are stacked above the top antenna line at the top left corner with an LED flash alongside. The fingerprint sensor is placed slight beneath the LED flash module on the back. At the base, the Snap 4 house a Micro-USB port and mono speaker grill. On top, it has the 3.5mm jack for headphone. Up front, it sports dual front-facing camera at the top, sensors and microphone. The phone comes with capacitive navigations key which are backlit. The right houses the power button and dual-SIM card tray while the volume rockers are pitched on the left side. Although we had limited time to check the build quality of the device, we didn’t find flex on the rear side. However, we felt the Snap 4 to be a bit heavy.

InFocus Snap 4 Camera

The USP of the InFocus Snap 4 is its dual camera implementation on the front and back. The smartphone offers a dual rear camera array with 13MP autofocus sensor, and an 8MP secondary sensor. The main rear sensor has 80-degree wide angle view and 5P lens which the secondary sensor on the Snap 4 comes with 120-degree wide angle view and 6P lens. We tried testing out the cameras for some time, capturing a few shots in good and low light. The colour reproduction was decent, and autofocus could lock on the subject quite well.

The autofocus Snap 4 was quite accurateTalking about the front cameras, the Snap 4 gets two 8MP camera sensors each having f/2.2 aperture. The front cameras however don’t offer front flash which is a bit let down given that images might sometime retain noise in low light. But it packs beauty mode and background blur mode. During our limited time with the device, we tried clicking a few selfies, and to say the background blur mode quite accurately focused on the subject blurring the other elements on the frame.

The front camera on the InFocus Snap 4 offers background blur mode

InFocus Snap 4 Display

As mentioned the InFocus display features a 5.2-inch On-cell IPS display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The phone comes with a 2.5D arc glass layered on top. The screen has a pixel density of 282.40ppi. The output on the Snap 4 was found to be average, the colours seem a bit washed off, but the ambient light sensor. However, we would like to stand-in our opinion about the display performance until we put it to a rigorous test.

InFocus Snap 4 Final Thoughts

Dual rear cameras are not a new phenomenon now, OEMs have been experimenting this attribute since 2011 and while they are likely succeeding on such implementation, front dual camera integration have now been put through test. InFocus has joined the bandwagon, offering a decent quad camera smartphone at an affordable price. Overall, the camera-centric Snap 4 has a compact form factor that gives a better grip on the phone, good build quality and decent looks.