India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: How to watch IND vs PAK ODI match on Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming: In what could be one of the most anticipated matches in a long time, India will play against Pakistan for the first time this year! The intense rivalry between these two teams and the audience’s excitement will set the stage on fire tomorrow, September 19. Thanks to the Asia Cup 2018, India is all set to face Pakistan tomorrow at 5 PM IST. This match is going to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India and Pakistan are playing against each other in the United Arab Emirates for the first time since 2006.

India vs Pakistan match’s livestream will available on certain mobile apps such as Hotstar, Airtel TV and JioTV. Meaning, Cricket fans can fire up either one of these apps to keep a tab on scorecard and commentary. Additionally, livestream of channels like Star Sports HD1 will be accessible on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the official live streaming options to choose from in order to watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018 match live.

India vs Pakistan ODI live on Airtel TV

The livestream of India vs Pakistan ODI will be available on Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Hence, Airtel users can watch the Asia Cup 2018 live online using Airtel TV app on their smartphones. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch Star Sports HD1 live TV channel for free. It also provides users with an option to watch match previews and reviews. The app is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS. In addition to the Airtel TV app, users also need to have the Hotstar app installed on the same device to view the content.

India vs Pakistan ODI live on JioTV

Similar to the Airtel TV app for Android and iOS, JioTV provides users with an option to watch India vs Pakistan ODI live online. As a result, interested Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV to watch live TV channels for free. However, do remember that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers only. Also, just like in case of Airtel, users need to have the Hotstar app installed to view the content. Jio subscribers don’t need to bother with a separate Hotstar subscription to view the match.

India vs Pakistan ODI live on Hotstar

Speaking of subscription, Star has the official digital broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup 2018. Additionally, Star has official digital streaming rights via their Hotstar app, which is available on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. Hotstar subscribers can watch the match live.

Hotstar subscription costs Rs 199 a month and Rs 999 a year. If you subscribe to Hostar, you can access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. Hotstar also has the All Sports pack to offer, which is priced at Rs 299 for 360 days. Hotstar All Sports pack makes sense if you are only interested in the sports coverage.

