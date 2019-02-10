India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Stream: Watch live on Hotstar, Airtel TV and Jio TV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: India is set to take on New Zealand during the third T20 International match. India lost the first T20I match against New Zealand by 80 runs and was able to turn the tables in the second match scoring a win by 7 wickets.

This is the final match in the three-match T20 International series that is currently going on between India and New Zealand. The score currently is India: 1, New Zealand: 1. The match will take place at Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. The toss will take place at 12 PM IST, whereas, the first innings will start at 12:00 AM IST.

Just to remind you India recently finished a five-match ODI series with New Zealand, where it was declared the winner by 4-1. Here’s how you can watch India vs New Zealand third T20 live match on your mobile phone.

Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 match on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star network has acquired the digital broadcasting and streaming rights to India vs New Zealand T20 series. The company will be broadcasting the match live on its own Hotstar app and website. To view the match live viewers will have to get a premium Hotstar account.

Hotstar offers its users with three premium plans. These include a base Rs 199 monthly plan, a Rs 999 yearly plan and a Rs 299 sports pack for 360 days. Under the monthly and yearly plans, viewers will get an all-access pass to the content on the company’s streaming service. Whereas, under the sports pack viewers will only be getting access to all the sports events that the company streams on the platform.

The Hotstar streaming service can be accessed by viewers from its website or via its app that is available for both iOS and Android.

Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 match on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance’s Jio TV app will also be streaming the match live for its users. Reliance Jio users can also watch the match live on the company’s Jio TV website.

Reliance Jio users will be required to have a prime membership, which costs Rs 99 along with their usual tariff plan to watch the match live.

Ind vs NZ 3rd T20 match on Airtel TV mobile app

Airtel users can also watch the match live via the company’s Airtel TV app. Users with active Airtel data pack would be able to stream the match on Airtel TV app for both Android and iOS.