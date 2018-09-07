India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Streaming Score: How to Watch Live Stream online on Jio TV, Sony Liv, Airtel TV

India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: How to watch India vs England 5th test Cricket match live online using JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: How to watch India vs England 5th test Cricket match live online using JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv

India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The India tour of England 2018 is on the verge to end with one final match remaining to be played. England has already won this test series by 3-1, but in the final match, India has a chance to prove the point. India is playing against England in the 5th Test match at Kennington Oval, London, which is scheduled for 3:30 PM today.

India vs England 5th Test match’s livestream will available on certain mobile apps such as Sony LIV, Airtel TV and JioTV. Meaning, Cricket fans can tune into either one of these apps to keep a tab on scorecard and commentary. Additionally, livestream of channels like Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six (English) will be accessible on smartphones. Let’s take a look at the official live streaming options to choose from in order to watch the ENG vs IND 3nd Test match live.

India vs England 5th test live on Sony LIV app

Sony is the official digital broadcasting partner for the India tour of England 2018. What’s more, Sony also has the official digital streaming rights through their Sony LIV app. Sony LIV app is available to download on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. Sony LIV subscribers can also watch the match live stream. In case you are not a Sony LIV premium subscriber, you can still watch it but with a five minutes delay.

Sony LIV subscription monthly subscription costs Rs 99 a month. Meanwhile, quarterly and a yearly subscription cost Rs 149 and Rs 499 respectively. If you subscribe to Sony LIV, you can access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. If Sports is the only thing you are interested in, Sony also offers a Super Sports pack to offer, which is priced at Rs 199 for six months.

India vs England 5th test live on Airtel TV app

So as we mentioned before, livestream of India vs England 5th test match will be available for Airtel TV users. Hence Airtel users have an option to watch India tour of England 2018 live online using Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Airtel TV subscribers can also watch live TV channels for free. Airtel TV app offers an option to watch match previews and reviews. The app is available for download for free on Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS).

India vs England 5th test live on JioTV app

Similar to Airtel TV apps, JioTV users have an option to watch India vs England 5th test live stream online. So interested Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV app to keep an eye on live TV channels for free. You must be knowing by now that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers. So if you are already a Jio Prime member, you don’t have to worry about Sony LIV subscription.

