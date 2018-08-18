India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Ind vs Eng Test Match Live Stream Online on Sony Liv, JioTV, Airtel TV

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: How to watch India vs England 3rd test match live online using JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv apps India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: How to watch India vs England 3rd test match live online using JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv apps

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India tour of England 2018 has been a roller coaster ride so far. England won the first two test matches. Can India come back into the series by winning the third? We have to wait and find out. That being said, India will play against England in the third test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India vs England third test match starts today at 03:30 PM IST.

India vs England third test match’s Livestream is going to be available on apps like Sony LIV, Airtel TV and JioTV. What’s more, live stream of channels like Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six (English) will also be accessible on mobile devices. Here, we take a look at the official live streaming options to consider for watching the ENG vs IND 3nd Test match.

India vs England third test live on Airtel TV app

As mentioned, livestream of India vs England 3rd test will be available for Airtel TV. So, Airtel users can watch India tour of England 2018 live online using Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch live TV channels for free. Airtel TV app also provides users with an option to watch match previews and reviews. The app is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS.

India vs England third test live on JioTV app

Similar to the Airtel TV app for Android and iOS, JioTV provides users with an option to watch India vs England 3rd test live online. As a result, interested Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV to watch live TV channels for free. However, do remember that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers only. Jio Prime subscribers don’t need to bother about Sony LIV subscription.

India vs England third test live on Sony LIV app

Speaking of subscription, Sony has the official digital broadcasting rights of India tour of England 2018. Additionally, Sony has official digital streaming rights via their Sony LIV app, which is available on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. Sony LIV subscribers can watch the match live. If you are not a Sony LIV premium subscriber, you can still watch it but with a five minutes delay.

Sony LIV subscription costs Rs 99 a month, Rs 149 a quarter and Rs 499 a year. If you subscribe to Sony LIV, you can access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. Sony also has a Super Sports pack to offer, which is priced at Rs 199 for six months. Super Sports pack makes sense if you are only interested in the sports coverage.

