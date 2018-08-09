India vs England 2nd Test, Live Cricket Score Streaming: How to watch IND vs ENG test match on Sony Liv, Airtel TV, JioTV

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Here is how to watch IND vs ENG test match on Sony Liv, Airtel TV, JioTV India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Here is how to watch IND vs ENG test match on Sony Liv, Airtel TV, JioTV

India vs England 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India tour of England 2018 moves on to the second test match between these two teams. Led by Indian captain Virat Kohli, India will play against England today in the second test match at Lord’s, London. Previously, in the first test match, England just got the better of India by 31 runs. So, it remains to be seen whether India manages to score a victory against England and square the series this time around.

England vs India second test match starts at 3:30 PM IST today. Livestream will be available on apps like Sony LIV, Airtel TV and JioTV. For those interested in watching India vs England first Test match live online, live stream of channels like Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six (English) will be accessible on mobile devices. We take a look at the top live streaming options to consider for watching the ENG vs IND 2nd Test match.

India vs England 2nd Test live stream on Sony LIV app

Sony has bagged the official digital broadcasting rights of India tour of England 2018. In addition, Sony has official digital streaming rights via their Sony LIV app. Available on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS, Sony LIV subscribers can watch the match live. Those who are not subscribers have to bear five minutes delay.

Sony LIV subscription is priced at Rs 99 a month, Rs 149 a quarter and Rs 499 a year. Opting for Sony LIV subscription allows users to access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. Sony also offers a Super Sports pack that costs Rs 199 for six months if you are just interested in the sports coverage.

India vs England 2nd Test live stream on Airtel TV app

Airtel users can watch India tour of England 2018 live online using Airtel TV app. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch live TV channels for free. They can also watch match previews and reviews. Airtel TV app is available for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS.

India vs England 2nd Test live stream on JioTV app

Similar to Airtel, Jio users can watch India vs England 2nd test live using JioTV app. Jio Prime subscribers don’t need to bother about Sony LIV subscription. JioTV provides an option to watch live TV channels for free. However, do remember that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers only.

