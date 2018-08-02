India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: How to watch Ind vs Eng Match Live Online

India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch IND vs ENG match live using Sony LIV, Airtel TV, Jio TV apps India vs England 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch IND vs ENG match live using Sony LIV, Airtel TV, Jio TV apps

Indian Cricket team is on a three-month tour of England. After losing the ODI series by 2-1, India is now playing against England in the first Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham. As of Day 1, England has scored 289 runs and lost 9 wickets. India is yet to bat. However, Day 2 of Ind vs Eng first Test match starts at 3.30PM IST today and promises to be a thrilling encounter with Indian batting lineup in action against the England bowlers and conditions. This match is being live-streamed in India via mobile apps like Sony Liv, JioTV and Airtel TV.

For those who wish to watch India vs England first Test match live online, they can watch a live stream of channels like Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Six (English) on their mobile phones. Here is our quick reminder of the top live streaming options to consider for IND vs ENG 1st Test match.

India vs England 1st Test live stream on Sony LIV app

Sony happens to be the official digital broadcasting partner of India tour of England. Sony has official digital streaming rights too in India for this IND vs ENG Cricket series via their Sony LIV app. Sony LIV app is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. If you have a have subscribed to their service, you can watch the match live, else with a five minutes delay.

The subscription costs Rs 99 a month, Rs 149 a quarter and Rs 499 a year. That gives you access to all content on their network including TV series and movies along with sports. If sports is all you care about, then you can subscribe for Sony’s Super Sports pack that costs Rs 199 for six months.

India vs England 1st Test live stream on Jio TV app

Another option to watch India tour of England 2018, India vs England 1st Test live stream is JioTV app. If you are a Jio subscriber, you don’t need to bother with a Sony LIV subscription to watch this series. Jio TV offers an option to watch live TV channels for free. However, one needs to keep in mind that Jio TV content is available only for Jio Prime subscribers.

India vs England 1st Test live stream on Airtel TV app

Airtel TV app is yet another option to watch India tour of England 2018. You can watch India vs England 1st Test live stream if you are an Airtel subscriber. Just like Jio TV, it gives you an option to watch live TV channels for free. Airtel TV users can also watch match previews and reviews. Airtel TV app is available for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS.

