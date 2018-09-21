India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, Asia Cup 2018: Watch IND vs BAN Match Live Stream at Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: Like before, today’s match is also going to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: Like before, today’s match is also going to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: Team India is on fire, especially after beating Pakistan by 8 wickets in the earlier game! After a sweeping victory over Pakistan in the previous match, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to go against Bangladesh today at 5 PM IST. Today’s match is also going to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Like before, the livestream of India vs Bangladesh match will be available for Hotstar, Airtel TV and JioTV users. Hence as obvious as it may sound, Cricket fans can rely on either one of these apps in order to keep an eye on scorecard and commentary.

What’s more, livestream of channels like Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD1 will be just a few taps away on your smartphone. You can choose from either one of the following options to watch the IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 match live.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming on Airtel TV

The livestream of today’s India vs Bangladesh ODI match will be available on Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. Hence, Airtel users can watch the Asia Cup 2018 live online using Airtel TV app on their smartphones. Airtel TV subscribers get an option to watch Star Sports 1 live TV channel for no additional cost.

The app also provides users with an option to watch match previews and reviews. It is available to download for free on Google Play Store for Android and on App Store for iOS. In addition to the Airtel TV app, users also need to have the Hotstar app installed on the same device to view the content.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming on JioTV

Just like Airtel TV app for Android and iOS, JioTV users get an option to watch India vs Bangladesh ODI live online. As a result, interested Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV to watch live TV channels for free.

But do remember that Jio TV content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers. Also, just like in case of Airtel, users need to have the Hotstar app installed to view the content. Jio subscribers don’t need to bother with a separate Hotstar subscription to view the match.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Live Streaming on Hotstar

Since we are on the topic of subscription, Star has the official digital broadcasting rights of the Asia Cup 2018. Additionally, Star has official digital streaming rights via their Hotstar app, which is available on Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS. Hotstar subscribers can watch the match live. Hotstar subscription costs Rs 199 a month and Rs 999 a year.

If you subscribe to Hostar, you can access all their network content including TV series and movies along with sports. Hotstar also has the All Sports pack to offer, which is priced at Rs 299 for 360 days. Hotstar All Sports pack is ideal for those only interested in the sports coverage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd