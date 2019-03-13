Ind vs Aus 5th ODI live cricket stream: Here is how you can watch final India vs Australia ODI live on your mobile

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 5th ODI live cricket score streaming online: India and Australia will play their final match of the five-match ODI (one-day international) series on Australia’s tour to India. The match will also be a decisive one as both teams have won two matches each (score 2-2).

While India started the series with two consecutive wins, Australia equalled the tally by winning the third and fourth cricket match of the ODI series. The toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST and the match will start from 1:30 pm. After this match, both teams will face each other in the 14th match of Cricket World Cup 2019. Here is how you can watch the livestream of India vs Australia fifth ODI on your smartphone.

Ind vs Aus 5 th ODI live cricket stream on Hotstar

You can watch the livestream of the fifth ODI between India and Australia on the Hotstar web and mobile app (for both Android and iOS). To stream the cricket match, you must have a Hotstar premium account that can be availed for a monthly fee of Rs 199 or for a yearly fee of Rs 999.

Hotstar sports pack subscribers can also watch the cricket match livestream. The pack costs Rs 299 per year and it gives access to all the sports events Hotstar streams on its platform. Since Hotstar is streaming this cricket match, sports pack subscribers will also be able to watch the match live.

Ind vs Aus 5 th ODI live cricket stream on Airtel TV app

If you are an Airtel user, you can watch the live cricket match on your device through Airtel TV app without subscribing to anything. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

However, to stream the match you need to have the Hotstar app installed in your device. You can livestream the cricket match by using data from the Airtel SIM without paying for the Hotstar premium account or Hotstar sports pack.

Ind vs Aus 5 th ODI live cricket stream on JioTV app

Alternatively, you can watch the live cricket match between India and Australia on JioTV app. The service is completely free for customers who have signed up for Reliance Jio Prime membership. The Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year and comes with other prime benefits as well.

The JioTV app is available on both Android and iOS devices and also on JioPhone and JioPhone 2.