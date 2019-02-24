India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Stream: How to watch live match on Hotstar, Airtel TV and Jio TV

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: India will be taking on Australia during the Australia tour of India, 2019. The match is scheduled to take place on February 24 at 1:30 pm GMT, which translates to 7pm IST.

The match will take place at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. It will be a two-match series, with the follow-up match taking place on February 27. This series will be followed by an India vs Australia ODI series starting March 2. Here’s how you can watch India vs Australia first T20 live match on your mobile phone.

Ind vs Aus 1st T20 match on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star network has the official digital broadcasting and streaming rights to India vs Australia T20 series. The company will also be streaming these live on its video streaming service Hotstar, which has an Android, iOS app and is also available on desktop. The Hotstar app is also available on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

To watch the match live on Hotstar, you will have to get a premium subscription. The company offers Hotstar premium subscriptions in three offerings. These include a base Rs 199 monthly plan, a yearly Rs 999 plan and a Rs 299 sports pack for 360 days.

Both the monthly and the yearly plans offer users unlimited access to all of the platform’s content, whereas under the sports pack viewers only get access to the sports events that the company streams on the platform.

Ind vs Aus 1st T20 match on Jio TV mobile app

The match will also be streamed live on Reliance’s Jio TV app for its users to watch. Jio users can also watch the match live on the Jio TV website. Reliance Jio users to watch the match live on via the Jio TV app are required to have a prime membership, which costs Rs 99 and an active tariff plan watch it. Reliance Jio has rolled out an update to its Jio TV app, which brings HD support for live streaming cricket matches. Jio users can also watch the livestream on the Jio TV app on the JioPhones.

Ind vs Aus 1st T20 match on Airtel TV mobile app

Airtel users will also be able to stream the match live via the company’s Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. To stream the match users will be required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the device they are trying to watch the match live on. Additionally, they are required to watch the match using their mobile data.