India domestic flights resume: How to book plane tickets online

India will resume domestic flights operations starting May 25, 2020— two months after the operations were halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a list of guidelines Thursday for air travel amid the Covid-19 lockdown that includes mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app, face masks, web check-in, thermal screening near entry gate and more.

You can use online ticketing services to book a flight ticket for your journey. We are listing down apps and services that allow users to book flight ticket:

Paytm

How to book ticket on How to book ticket on Paytm . (Image: Paytm)

You can book flight tickets on Paytm’s app or website. Just find the “Flights” button under the Booking services. Even if you click on Bus or Train, you can easily navigate to the Flights tab afterwards. To book a ticket, you need to enter the origin and destination airport names or codes as well as your date of journey. Now select the number of travellers and class of journey.

In case of the return journey, input the return date as well. Once you tap on “Search”, Paytm will show you all the available flights along with their timing and pricing. Select a flight > Fill passenger details including name, email, phone number > Select a seat of your choice > Continue. You can also apply promo codes to make your flight a bit cheaper. Now proceed to pay and that’s it.

Make My Trip

How to book ticket on Make My Trip. (Image: Make My Trip) How to book ticket on Make My Trip. (Image: Make My Trip)

The process to book a flight ticket is more or less the same for every platform. Make My Trip also allows users to book flights in addition to other services. Users need to select Flights > Input the origin and destination airports > Select date of travel, number of travellers, and class. Now from the long list of flights, select one based on the pricing and timing. Proceed to input the traveller details and pay the flight amount. That’s it.

Goibibo

How to book ticket on Goibibo. (Image: Goibibo) How to book ticket on Goibibo. (Image: Goibibo)

Goibibo also offers to book flight tickets for its users. Just like Paytm and Make My Trip, the procedure to book a plane ticket on Goibibo is quite simple. Select Flights > Input origin and destination, date of travel, number of travellers and class. Now you will see the list of available flights along with their prices and timing. Select the flight you want to travel with, fill out traveller details, and pay the amount.

Yatra

How to book ticket on How to book ticket on Yatra . (Image: Yatra)

Users on Yatra need to select the origin and destination airports, departure date, and the number of travellers as well the class of the travel to search for flights. You can also search for round trips and multi-city flights as well. Once you have filled out the details, initiate the search and select the flight that suits your preferred timing and pricing. Now fill out traveller details and proceed to pay.

Ixigo

How to book ticket on Ixigo. (Image: Ixigo) How to book ticket on Ixigo. (Image: Ixigo)

Ixigo is also allowing users to book one way and round trip flights. Users need to access the website or the app to search for the flight. Input the origin and destination airports, departure date, and the number of travellers and class. Now select the flight that suits your budget and preferred timing. Fill out the traveller details and proceed to pay.

Apart from third party flight booking services mentioned above, users can also log on to the official websites of the airlines like Indigo to book a flight ticket. The procedure is almost the same at these airline websites as well so you may not have any trouble planning your journey.

