Independence Day sales on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Paytm and TataCliQ: Here are the best smartphone deals online

From Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to LG V30+ check these deals which are availlable across sales From Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to LG V30+ check these deals which are availlable across sales

Amazon, as part of commemorating 72nd Independence Day, has started Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 in India. The four-day sale which will continue till August 12 brings a host of discounts, exchange offers and cashback across a wide range of products on the e-retail platform. During the sale, Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones. Further, the e-retailer in partnership with SBI (State Bank of India) is providing instant cashback offer of 10 per cent to users who make the purchase using either SBI credit or debit card. In addition to cashback and instant discount offer, consumers can grab exchange offers, no-cost EMI and total damage protection plans as well.

Also Read: Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 LIVE updates: Best offers on Nokia 6.1, Honor View 10 and more

Notably, Flipkart, Tata CliQ and PayTm Mall are also offering discounts and offers across varied product range to celebrate the special occasion. TaTa CliQ under its Cliqtronium sale is providing discount and deals on popular smartphone brands including Apple, Vivo etc. Meanwhile, PayTm is also offering good deals on leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Honor and more. In addition, the Chinese brand, Xiaomi is also hosting Independence Day Sale 2018 on its official site. We have handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones across sales that might help you save time and avoid confusion. Here check the offers-

Apple iPhone 8 256GB version

Apple iPhone 8 is available at a great discounted price on Paytm Mall. The e-commerce site is offering the iPhone 8 256GB version at a discount price of Rs 73,999. Further by applying the promo code “A9K” users can grab additional cashback offer of Rs 9000 which brings down the price to Rs 64,999. While the deal seems good, buyers should note that the cashback offer is not available if they prefer cash on delivery option. ICICI credit card holders can avail an extra cashback of 10 per cent as well. iPhone 8 features a glass body and supports wireless charging. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion co-processor. The phone sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP rear camera sensor and 1,821mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 is currently retailing at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 on Amazon India. The flagship model from Huawei was launched in India at a price of Rs 64,999. SBI credit and debit cardholders can further avail 10 per cent instant discount. There is no cost EMI option available on select HDFC debit cards and on all major credit cards. The key feature of Huawei P20 Pro is the triple camera set up at the back, packing Leica branded 40MP (RGB) sensor, a 20MP (B&W) sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. It features a 6.1-inch OLED 18.7:9 display, Kirin 970 SoC, IP67 rated water and dust resistance and 4000mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro available at a discount price of Rs 59,999 during Amazon Freedom Sale Huawei P20 Pro available at a discount price of Rs 59,999 during Amazon Freedom Sale

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 55,900 on Amazon down from the original price of Rs 67,900. The smartphone is not eligible for SBI instant discount, however, prospective buyers who make the purchase using HDFC credit card can get flat cashback offer of Rs 4,000. In addition, the Galaxy Note 8 bundles exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 on the e-retail site. In case you are unable to grab the deal on Amazon, you can simply head to Samsung’s online store to buy the phone at a similar discount price. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a tall 6.3-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 8895 SoC, 6GB RAM dual 12MP cameras and 3,300mAh battery. Notably, Samsung has just unveiled Galaxy Note 8’s successor, Galaxy Note 9 at its Unpacked Event in New York.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available at a discount price of Rs 55,900 during Amazon Freedom sale Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available at a discount price of Rs 55,900 during Amazon Freedom sale

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Besides Amazon and Paytm, Xiaomi is also celebrating India’s Independence Day by offering discounts on smartphones. The Chinese OEM is providing a good deal on its previous flagship model, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. During the sale, users can purchase the handset at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. With the latest discount, you can save Rs 5,000 on the handset. Apart from the discount, consumers can get 10 per cent cashback offer if they make the purchase via Paytm, Rs 2,200 instant Jio cashback on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plan.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 flaunts a curved ceramic body, minimal bezel 5.99-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Xiaomi Independence Day sale will run till August 12.

Xiaomi is offering Mi Mix 2 at a discount price of Rs 24,999 during its Independence Day sale Xiaomi is offering Mi Mix 2 at a discount price of Rs 24,999 during its Independence Day sale

Read More: Xiaomi Independence Day Sale 2018: Top deals on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2, and more

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 can be brought at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 during Amazon Freedom sale. The former flagship model from Honor doesn’t flaunt a notch-style display or glass body. But with a price drop of Rs 5,000 from the original price of Rs 29,999; it makes the Honor View 10 worth considering, courtesy of its sturdy build and brilliant imaging sensors. The phone carries Huawei’s flagship Kirin 970 SoC, 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 6GB RAM/128GB onboard storage and 3,750mAh battery.

Honor View 10 gets a discount of Rs 5,000 during Amazon Freedom sale Honor View 10 gets a discount of Rs 5,000 during Amazon Freedom sale

Nokia 6.1 (2018)

The mid-range offering from Nokia, the Nokia 6.1 is available on Amazon India at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 down from the original price of Rs 18,999. Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail an additional cashback offer of Rs 2000 on the device. The Rs 3,000 discount is available on the Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM model. The Android One powered Nokia handset features Carl Zeiss branded 16MP primary camera, a stock version of Android Oreo, a 5.5-inch full HD display and 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6(2018) is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon India Nokia 6(2018) is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 on Amazon India

LG V30+

LG V30+ can be bought at an offer price of Rs 34,990 during Amazon Freedom Sale which is Rs 10,000 down from the usual selling price of Rs 44,990. The elegant looking LG V30+ boasts a glass and metal design, a 6-inch QHD+ 18:9 OLED FullVision display, dual 16MP+13MP cameras, 4GB RAM and 3,300mAh battery with Fast Charge technology. LG V30+ has IP68 rated water and dust resistance and supports Hi-Fi DAC and wireless charging.

LG V30+ gets a massive discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon LG V30+ gets a massive discount of Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Vivo V9

Vivo V9 is selling at a discount price of Rs 18,999 on Tata CliQ. Vivo V9 was launched in India at a price of Rs 22,999.

Vivo V9 selling at an offer price of Rs 18,999 on TaTa CliQ Vivo V9 selling at an offer price of Rs 18,999 on TaTa CliQ

The phone features a 6.3-inch display and 24MP front-facing camera. Vivo V9 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and packs a 3,260mAh battery. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd