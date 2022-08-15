Independence Day 2022: How to add, send stickers on WhatsApp

August 15, 2022 10:47:15 am
India is celebrating its Independence Day today. Many rely on sending their friends and family greetings using social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp. While the app has lots of stickers, users who want to send Independence Day stickers will not be able to find any. That said, here’s a quick look at how you can download and share Independence Day stickers on WhatsApp.
Step 1: If you are on an Android device, launch the Google Play Store app, and in the search bar, type ‘WhatsApp Independence Day stickers’. While you can download and install any app from the search results, we recommend downloading Sticker.ly from SNOW, Inc, since it has a good collection of Independence Day stickers. iOS users can also find the app on the App Store.
Step 2: Once you are done installing the Sticker.ly app, launch it and head over to the ‘For You’ section. If you are unable to see the Independence Day sticker pack there, you can always click on the search icon at the bottom and manually search for Independence Day stickers.
Step 3: Choose the pack you like and tap on it. When the pack icons, you will see a ‘Add to WhatsApp’ button at the bottom. Doing so will initiate the download process.
Step 4: When the download finishes, the app will again ask you if you would like to add the Independence Day sticker pack to WhatsApp. Click on add and you will see that the sticker pack has been added to the app.
Step 5: Now open WhatsApp, go to the chat window, and tap on the emoji icon at the bottom left of the app. You will see the sticker section at the bottom of the screen. Click on it and you will be able to see the Independence day sticker pack you downloaded earlier.
Keep in mind that the app is ad-supported, so you might have to watch some ads before being able to download your favourite sticker pack.
