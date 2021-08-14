Independence Day 2021: How to download stickers, frames, GIFs and send on WhatsApp

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow. It is that the time of the year when everyone across the country will celebrate the unity in diversity of the nation and greet each other by making calls or exchanging messages on apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more.

If you are looking for some of the best stickers or GIFs to send across your Independence Day wishes on WhatsApp, then you can check out the details below. We tried a few apps, so that you don’t have to download each one of them to find the best stickers.

We have also mentioned how you can download Independence Day frames, add your picture and upload on Facebook or WhatsApp. There are also a few apps on Play Store that offer quotes as well for Independence Day. Keep reading to know more.

Independence Day 2021: How to download and send stickers on WhatsApp or Signal

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and type “Independence Day stickers” on the search bar. You can choose your desired stickers app. We downloaded “Independence Day – August 15 Stickers WA & Frames” app.

Step 2: Once you install it, open it and tap on “Open Stickers packs.”

Step 3: You will now see a list of Independence Day sticker packs. Just tap on any one of them and check out stickers.

Step 4: Once you find your desired sticker pack, just tap on the “+” icon, which is visible on the right side of every sticker pack.

Step 5: The app will then display the names of two apps, Whatsapp and Signal, you just need to press on the one you are using.

Step 6: You will also get a message asking whether you to “ADD” the sticker pack, so then just agree to it. You will then find the “Independence Day stickers in the Stickers section of WhatsApp.

How to download and upload profiles with Independence Day frames on WhatsApp or Facebook

If you have downloaded the above-mentioned app, then you just need to go to the “Start Frame Creation” section. The app will then display a bunch of Independence Day frames. You need to select any one of them, add your photo and then download. After this, you can then upload it on WhatsApp or Facebook.

Independence Day 2021: How to send GIFs on WhatsApp

GIFs are always better than sending stickers and express emotions in a better way. WhatsApp already offers you a GIFs tab in the emoji section. You can find your desired GIFs there. If you feel like the options are not that great, then you can visit Gifer.com. This site lets you download any GIF and doesn’t force you to send just links to the GIFs you select.