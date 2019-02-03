Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live on mobile using Hotstar, Airtel TV, Jio TV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 5th ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: The fifth one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and New Zeland will take place from 7:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. In the fourth ODI, India was defeated by 8-wickets, dismissed for just 92 runs.

Advertising

India is currently leading the five-match ODI series by 3-1. India is on a tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODI matches, post which there will be three T20 matches. Here is how to watch the India vs New Zealand fifth ODI live on your mobile phone Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV mobile app.

Ind vs NZ 5th match on Hotstar mobile app, website

The official broadcaster for this series is Star network, which also has the digital broadcasting rights. The livestream of India vs New Zealand fifth ODI can be viewed on the Hotstar app from Star. However, a premium or paid account is needed to watch the match.

The monthly subscription for Hotstar will cost of Rs 199, while an annual package can be subscribed to at a price of Rs 999. Of course, the annual package seems more affordable because if one calculates the annual charges as per the monthly subscription fee, it comes to around Rs 2,388.

Hotstar has an ‘All Sports’ pack as well for those who just want to watch sports. This will cost Rs 299 for 360 days. This particular pack is non-refundable. Hotstar is available on the web, Android, iOS and Fire TV Stick as well.

Ind vs NZ 5th match on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance Jio’s Jio TV app will also have India vs New Zealand fifth ODI livestream. Subscribers will need to use their Jio data to watch content of Jio TV app. One must be a Jio Prime member to access the content. Reliance Jio Prime membership will cost Rs 99 for a year.

Advertising

Ind vs NZ 5th match on Airtel TV mobile app

Another app on which livestream for the match will be available is the Airtel TV app. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android or Apple App Store for iOS. Airtel TV is a free app, though users will need to install the Hotstar app on the same device.