Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live on mobile using Hotstar, Airtel TV, Jio TV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 4th ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: The fourth one-day international cricket match takes place today in the India vs New Zealand 2019 series. India is currently batting against New Zealand. India are struggling and down seven wickets for just 54 runs.

India is on a tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODI matches. After this there are three T20 matches. Here’s how to watch the fourth ODI between India vs New Zealand live on your mobile phone or on desktop.

Ind vs NZ 4th match on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star network is the official broadcaster for this series and has the digital broadcasting rights. The Hotstar app from Star is where the livestream of the India vs New Zealand match can be seen, but a user will need premium or paid account to watch this.

The Hotstar app has a monthly cost of Rs 199 per month. There’s also an annual package of Rs 999 for the entire year, which is much more affordable.

Hotstar has an ‘All Sports’ pack as well for those who just want to watch sports. This will cost Rs 299 for 360 days. This particular pack is non-refundable. Hotstar is available on the web, Android, iOS and Fire TV Stick as well.

Ind vs NZ 4th match on Jio TV mobile app

Jio TV app from Reliance Jio also has the livestream. When watching the app on Jio TV, you will need to use your Reliance Jio data. Users also need to be Jio Prime members, which costs Rs 99 per year.

Ind vs NZ 4th match on Airtel TV mobile app

Another option is Airtel’s TV app which can be downloaded on Google Play Store or from Apple App Store. But users have to install the Hotstar app on the same device. Airtel TV is a free app.