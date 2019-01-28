Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI livestream: Watch cricket live on mobile on Hotstar, Airtel TV, JioTV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: The third one-day international in the Indian vs New Zealand, 2019 series takes place today.

India is currently on a tour of New Zealand, where they will play five ODI matches, and three T20 matches against the home team. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your mobile phone itself using these apps.

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI livestream on Hotstar mobile app, website

The Star netwrok is the official broadcaster for this series. It also holds the digital broadcasting rights for the India vs New Zealand series. The Hotstar app from Star is where you can livestream the match, though you will need to sign in and a premium or paid account is needed.

Hotstar’s subscription costs Rs 199 a month or Rs 999 a year, while the ‘All Sports’ costs Rs 299 for 360 days. For those who only want to watch sports on Hotstar, the latter might be a better option. The Sports pack is non-refundable.

Read more: Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Cricket score, live updates

Hotstar is livestreaming the match on its website, Android, iOS app. The match is being streamed live, and is no longer deferred by five minutes.

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI livestream on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance Jio is also streaming the matches live on its Jio TV app, though you have to be a Jio Prime subscriber.

This costs Rs 99 per year, in addition to the monthly recharges that you pick for your Jio network. When watching the app on Jio TV, you will need to use your Reliance Jio data.

Jio subscribers do not need a Hotstar subscription or the app on their phones to watch the India vs New Zealand livestream. JioTV app is also available for JioPhone as well.

Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI livestream on Airtel TV mobile app

Airtel’s TV app also has the India vs New Zealand livestream. However users will need the Hotstar app installed on the same device, though a paid subscription is not needed in order to watch the match. Airtel TV app is available for free on Google Play Store, Apple App Store.