Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to stream live on Hotstar, Airtel, JioTV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: Today we get to catch the second ODI match of the India vs New Zealand ODI series that will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match will commence at 3pm local time, which converts to 7:30am in India. India won the last ODI taking a 1:0 lead in the ODI series.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone with the help of these apps.

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Watch on Hotstar

The official digital broadcasting and streaming rights for India vs New Zealand ODI series are held by Star, in India. This means that all the matches in this series will be broadcasted live on their television channels and the Hotstar streaming app.

Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Hotstar website and app, by signing in. The Hotstar app can be downloaded free of cost from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. However, you will be required to get a paid subscription to watch the match.

The app offers three types of paid subscription plans – monthly at Rs 199 per month, yearly at Rs 999 and an ‘All Sports’ pack, which offers all sports events being streamed on the platform at Rs 299 for a year.

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Watch on JioTV

All Reliance Jio subscribers with access to their JioTV app can also watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live on the app, without needing to have a separate Hotstar subscription or app installed to watch the match.

To be able to watch the match live on the JioTV app, Reliance Jio users first need to have a prime membership, which costs Rs 99. They also are required to have an active tariff plan to be able to get access to the JioTV app.

JioTV is currently available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store free of cost.

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Watch on Airtel TV

Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live via their Airtel TV app, which is available for both Android and iOS. But to watch the match live they are required to have the Hotstar app installed on the device they are trying to watch the match.

A Hotstar subscription is not needed for accessing the content via the Airtel TV app. However, during the live stream, your data will be spent.