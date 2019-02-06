Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live on mobile using JioTV, Hotstar, Airtel TV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: The first T20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand is set to take place today from 12:30 PM IST. The toss will happen at 12 PM IST. The match will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

India just finished a five match ODI series with New Zealand, which it won with a 4-1 score. Here’s how to watch the India vs New Zealand T20 live on your mobile phone

Ind vs NZ 1st T20 match on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star’s official Hotstar app and website will have real-time livestream of the match. A premium account or the Hotstar sports pack will be needed to watch this.

Hotstar has three premium plans for users to choose from, these include a Rs 199 monthly plan, a Rs 999 yearly plan and a Rs 299 sports pack for 360 days. Under the monthly and yearly plans, viewers can watch all of the content that streams digitally on the platform. Under the sports pack viewers only get to view the sports events that the company ends up streaming on the platform.

Hotstar can be accessed by viewers via its official website and can also be downloaded by them from the Android or iOS App stores.

Ind vs NZ 1st T20 match on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance’s Jio TV app will stream the India vs New Zealand first T20 match live for its users to watch. Viewers watching the match live on the Jio TV app. No separate Hotstar subscription or app is needed to watch the livestream.

Jio users to watch the match live will be required to have a prime membership, which costs Rs 99. They also are required to have an active tariff plan to be able to get access to the JioTV app. JioPhone users can also download the app on their 4G feature phone and watch the livestream.

Ind vs NZ 1st T20 match on Airtel TV mobile app

Airtel users will also be able to watch the match live without having a subscription to Hotstar Prime via their Airtel TV app. However, they will be required to have the Hotstar app installed on the device they are trying to watch the match on. The Airtel TV app is available for both Android and iOS free of cost to Airtel subscribers. Data from Airtel will be needed to watch the match.