India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live stream online: How to watch on mobile on Hotstar, Airtel, JioTV

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Today is the first ODI of India vs New Zealand. India bowled out New Zealand for a score of 157 and need 158 to win. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your mobile phone itself, by relying on these apps.

Ind vs NZ 1st ODI: Watch on Hotstar

Star holds the official digital broadcasting rights for the India vs New Zealand ODI series. The match is being shown on Star Sports 1 channel on television. Star also holds official digital streaming rights via their Hotstar app. You can also stream it live on the Hotstar website, by signing in.

The app can be downloaded on Google Play Store or Apple App store for iOS for free, but you will need a paid subscription to watch the match. The Hotstar subscription costs Rs 199 a month or Rs 999 a year.

Hotstar also has an ‘All Sports’ pack to offer, which costs Rs 299 for 360 days. This is a non-refundable charge. This pack will be good for those who are only interested in the sports content on Hotstar.

Ind vs NZ 1st ODI: Watch on JioTV

Jio Prime users can tune into JioTV and watch the India vs New Zealand ODI as well. Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year.

Jio subscribers do not need the separate Hotstar subscription or app installed to watch match. Advantage with JioTV is that you can watch the match on your feature JioPhone as well. Though you need to be using the Jio 4G data to access content on the JioTV app.

Ind vs NZ 1st ODI: Watch on Airtel TV

Airtel TV app is also showing the match and the app is available on both Android and iOS. Users also need to have the Hotstar app installed on the same device to watch the livestream of the India vs New Zealand match.

The Hotstar subscription is not needed for accessing the content though. However, this match will require you use data from your Airtel network to watch the match live.