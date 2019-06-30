Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream Online: Watch match live on mobile

India vs England, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The ICC Cricket World Cup is the most anticipated cricket tournament that takes place every four years. The 2019 World Cup is currently taking place in the UK. Today, India will be up against England in the 38th match of the tournament at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, also known as the County Ground, in Birmingham.

The match starts at 3pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Indian cricket team is led by Virat Kohli whereas the English captain is Eoin Morgan. Notably, India will wear the new Orange jersey for this match.

England has won the toss and opted to bat first. You can watch the match on your smartphone using the following apps:

India vs England World Cup 2019 live on Hotstar

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live cricket match stream is available on the Hotstar app. To access Hotstar, users can log on to the company’s official website or download the app from the Play Store on Android or the App Store on iOS.

To watch the livestream of the India vs England cricket match, users need to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company is currently offering the Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs England World Cup 2019 live on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to let its users watch the livestream of the ICC Cricket World Cup match. Jio consumers do not need to pay for any kind of subscription fee to Hotstar. All they need to do is just the Hotstar app installed on their device and have the Jio Prime membership. The membership costs Rs 99 per year and comes with other benefits as well.

Also, Jio customers need to have an active tariff pack and use their data to watch the live cricket match. Users can select to stream the match on JioTV, which will redirect them to the Hotstar app or they can directly open the Hotstar app to stream the match.